D.O Jerez-Xeres-Sherry Announces the 10th Anniversary Celebration of International Sherry Week

International Sherry Week, taking place 11/06- 11/12, will consist of a full week of extraordinary events, activities and promotions across the US

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- D.O Jerez-Xeres-Sherry is pleased to announce the 10th anniversary of International Sherry Week will be taking place from November 6th to November 12th, 2023. Throughout this week, wine enthusiasts around the world will be able to celebrate through tastings, menu pairings, special wine promotions, and guided culinary experiences hosted by restaurants, bars, and retailers. This year's event promises to be the largest global celebration of Spanish fortified wines.

With a full week of extraordinary events and activities dedicated to the diverse and rich world of Sherry, International Sherry Week's United States campaign will include a route of sherry-loving restaurants in New York City, San Francisco, and Washington DC. It presents the perfect occasion for your patrons to explore the adaptable and diverse spectrum of the Sherry style.

These activities will be organized by wine educators, restaurateurs, and retail store owners, ensuring that Sherry lovers can indulge their passion for this exquisite wine. In the United States, the following activities are planned:

César Saldaña, head of el Consejo Regulador, will be launching the English version of his book "THE BOOK OF SHERRY WINES" and sharing his expertise on Sherry wines at Hotel Chelsea on November 6th .

. The first ever Feria en Rama 2023, presented by certified Sherry Educator, Nick Africano of En Rama Sherry Co. and Kerin Bembry of La Luz Selections, is New York city's largest sherry walkaround event during International Sherry Week 2023.

For more details on International Sherry Week, please see here.

About Denomination of Origin (DO) Jerez-Xeres-Sherry and Manzanilla-Sanlúcar de Barrameda

Sherry is a fortified wine which can only be produced in the "Sherry Triangle" – formed by the towns of Jerez de la Frontera, El Puerto de Santa Maria, and Sanlucar de Barrameda in the province of Cadiz, south-western Spain. The Consejo Regulador's role is to protect the Denomination of Origin (DO) Jerez-Xeres-Sherry and Manzanilla-Sanlúcar de Barrameda, ensuring that no wine from any other geographical area is sold as Sherry wine. DO Jeres-Xerez-Sherry and Manzanilla-Sanlúcar de Barrameda is the oldest DO in Spain, and has 2,800 wine-growers. Wine has been produced in the area since Roman times, and Sherry has been exported around the world since the 16th century

