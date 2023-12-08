'Do More with Less' Will Be Driving Force for Enterprises in 2024 -- Everest Group

Enterprise leaders in our 2024 Key Issues Study are clearly focused on lowering costs and increasing profitability and will be placing high expectations on service providers with little room for rate increases. Post this

Following are a few of the findings from the 2024 Key Issues Study that will be discussed in the webinar:

New Technologies Drive Optimism

Although "bullish" may be too strong an adjective to use about enterprise expectations for 2024, the majority of enterprise executives are optimistic about the evolution and adoption of new technologies (76%) and positive changes in customer interest and purchasing behavior (52%). However, 75% of executives believed global macroeconomic conditions will have a negative influence on their business in 2024. Similarly, 68% of executives believe the geopolitical environment will pose challenges in the year ahead.

The Global IT-BP Services Industry Will Continue to Grow and Shift

A vast majority of enterprises (82%) expect their global services budgets either to remain flat (39%) or increase in 2024 (43%). The headcount growth is also expected to be lower than 2023. Further, enterprises expect to increase the leverage of Global Business Services and offshore locations.

New Investment Priorities

The key levers executives plan to use to achieve their business goals in the coming year include operational levers such as:

Technology modernization

Data analytics and insights

Process optimization and operational efficiency

Productivity and Resilience Will Drive Technology Investments

Executives ranked cybersecurity as the highest priority technology investment for the next six to 12 months, followed by cloud solutions, advanced automation, big data analytics and generative AI (GenAI). Enterprises are still early in their GenAI adoption cycles. Due to a lack of in-house capabilities, many enterprises are turning to service providers for help in integrating GenAI into their operations. Most executives (67%) expect GenAI to improve or transform workflows in functional areas.

