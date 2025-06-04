DO Rías Baixas Launches Summer of Albariño with Three-City Roadshow and Winery Tour in Atlanta, Dallas and Houston

The Spanish wine region of DO Rías Baixas is launching Summer of Albariño with a three-city roadshow featuring a record twenty-six wineries. Post this

Taking place this week in Atlanta, Dallas and Houston, the Rías Baixas Roadshow is a multi-city tour led by visiting winemakers and U.S. importers to showcase the latest and rarest selections from the region. A record twenty-six wineries are scheduled to present over 70 current releases with a significant presence of winery representatives from Spain. Each city includes a dedicated seminar presented by leading wine experts who have visited DO Rías Baixas, including Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Award winner and owner of 3 Parks Wine, Sarah Pierre (Atlanta); beverage manager of Barcelona Wine Bar Group, Jeffrey Hyman (Atlanta); and master of wine and owner of Dallas Wine Center, Dilek Caner (Dallas and Houston).

"It's an honor to host the Rías Baixas tour for the first time in Atlanta," shared Sarah Pierre, a featured speaker of the 2025 Rías Baixas Roadshow. "Albariño from Rías Baixas is a beloved category with so much to offer from lighter, crisper styles to sparkling wines and long lees aging with incredible versatility. The Roadshow is a wonderful opportunity to meet the people behind the wines, including many women winemakers who are committed to uncovering the full potential of this cool, coastal region and the multi-faceted character of Albariño."

The third annual Rías Baixas Roadshow supports continued growth in the U.S. market. At year-end 2024, Rías Baixas reported record annualized sales of their renowned Albariño white wines. Exports to the U.S. grew 17% by value to $22.8 million in total sales, and 11% by volume to reach 2.85 million liters. The U.S. was the leading global export market for the Albariño wines of Rías Baixas, representing 36% of total share by volume. Just released by the Consejo Regulador of DO Rías Baixas, this new all-time high in U.S. sales was accomplished from August 31, 2023 to September 1, 2024.

Analysts in the DO Rías Baixas region credit continued U.S. sales growth to consistent quality recognition and high demand for Albariño wines. Albariño is a native Spanish grape variety, which traces its origins to the northwest region of Galicia on the Atlantic Coast. Known for its crisp and refreshing character, Albariño wines are highly aromatic whites with pronounced citrus, stone fruit and floral notes that show great complexity with age. The cool Atlantic climate and granitic soils support naturally high acidity levels and versatility that make the wines a popular choice with sommeliers.

Albariño wines from Rías Baixas have shown consistent – and often double-digit growth for the past 25 years – an incredible accomplishment that speaks to the singular character of the region and the longstanding commitment of its many family-owned growers and winemakers. In response to sommelier and consumer demand, the wineries of Rías Baixas have introduced Vinos de Colección, a quality tier of styles that explores the full expression of Albariño. Notable recent releases include: wines with extended lees aging from six months to five years; single vineyard cuvées; trials with wood contact, and espumosos made in the traditional sparkling method.

For the past ten years, DO Rías Baixas has consistently outperformed the Spanish wine category (as measured by volume and value growth), supported by a successful U.S. marketing and trade education campaign to position Rías Baixas as world-class white wines with singular origins on the Atlantic Coast of Spain. In addition to the third edition of the Rías Baixas Roadshow, the region will sponsor the Aspen Food & Wine Classic (June 20-22) and TEXSOM (August 24-26 in Dallas). The U.S. campaign will also celebrate the Fiesta de Albariño (July 30 to August 3) with a lively digital campaign including a deep dive into the wines, culture and history of Rías Baixas.

About D.O. Rías Baixas

Denomination of Origin (DO) Rías Baixas is renowned for the Albariño grape, an indigenous variety that produces some of the world's foremost white wines. Located in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain, the DO was formally established in 1988. Albariño has always been the flagship of this coastal region. In Rías Baixas' unique climate, Albariño shares the same mineral-rich soils and cool climate as the world's leading white wine regions, including Loire Valley, New Zealand and the Rhine. The USA is Rias Baixas' most important export market and demand continues to grow. Click here for more information about Albariño wines from Rías Baixas. Follow us on Instagram @riasbaixaswines.

