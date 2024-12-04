D.O. Rías Baixas Reports Record U.S. Sales with 17% Growth by Value and 11% by Volume as Albariño Wines Reaches New Heights

U.S. is the leading global export market for Spain's most famous white wine region as Albariño Wines from Rías Baixas far outpace the industry with 25 years of consistent growth

PONTEVEDRA, Spain, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Spanish wine region of D.O. Rías Baixas has reported record annualized sales of their renowned Albariño white wines in the U.S. market. Exports to the U.S. grew 17% by value to $24.6 million in total sales, and 11% by volume to reach 2.85 million liters. The U.S. continues to be the leading global export market for the Albariño wines of Rías Baixas, representing 36% of total share by volume. Just released by the Consejo Regulador of D.O. Rías Baixas, this new all-time high in U.S. sales was accomplished from August 31, 2023 to September 1, 2024.

Analysts in the D.O. Rías Baixas region credit continued U.S. sales growth to consistent quality recognition and high demand for Albariño wines. Albariño is a native Spanish grape variety, which traces its origins to the northwest region of Galicia on the Atlantic Coast. Known for its crisp and refreshing character, Albariño wines are highly aromatic whites with pronounced citrus, stone fruit and floral notes that show great complexity with age. The cool Atlantic climate and granitic soils also support naturally high acidity levels and versatility that make the wines a popular choice with sommeliers.

Albariño wines from Rías Baixas have shown consistent – and often double-digit growth for the past 25 years – an incredible accomplishment that speaks to the singular character of the region and the longstanding commitment of its growers and winemakers. In response to sommelier and consumer demand over the past 5 years, the wineries of Rías Baixas have introduced Vinos de Colección, a quality tier of styles that explores the full expression of Albariño. Notable recent releases include: wines with extended lees aging from six months to five years; single vineyard cuvées; trials with wood contact, and espumosos made in the traditional sparkling method.

For the past ten years, D.O. Rías Baixas has consistently outperformed the Spanish wine category (as measured by volume and value growth), supported by a successful U.S. marketing and trade education campaign to position Rías Baixas as world-class white wines on par with the best of France, New Zealand and other regions. The region is planning the third edition of the Rías Baixas Roadshow in June 2025, a dynamic multi-city tour hosted by over 20 visiting winemakers to showcase the latest and rarest selections.

The U.S. results reflect an overall positive global trend for D.O. Rías Baixas. A record number of wineries (115/130) are now exporting to 70 different countries. Many of the wineries are small, family-owned ventures and exports represent a significant contribution to economic impact throughout Galicia. Perceptions of quality (as measured by increased value) are also very favorable as wineries reported an increase of 8.5% in the average price per liter as compared to the previous year of reporting (2022/2023), and a 43% increase over the past 5 years.

About D.O. Rías Baixas

Denomination of Origin (D.O.) Rías Baixas is renowned for the Albariño grape, an indigenous variety that produces some of the world's foremost white wines. Located in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain, the D.O. was formally established in 1988. Albariño has always been the flagship of this coastal region. In Rías Baixas' unique climate, Albariño shares the same mineral-rich soils and cool climate as the world's leading white wine regions, including Loire Valley, New Zealand and the Rhine. The USA is Rias Baixas' most important export market and demand continues to grow. Click here for more information about Albariño wines from Rías Baixas.

