D.O. Rías Baixas to Host 2026 Albariño Roadshow in Chicago and Boston

U.S. is the leading global export market for Spain's most famous white wine region as Albariño Wines from Rías Baixas reached record highs in 2025

PONTEVEDRA, Spain, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Spanish wine region of D.O. Rías Baixas returns to the U.S. this April 2026 with its fourth annual Albariño Roadshow, a national winery and education tour featuring more than twenty visiting producers from Spain's celebrated white wine appellation. The 2026 Roadshow will make two key stops – Chicago on April 13 and Boston on April 15 – launching a dynamic year of campaign activity designed to deepen engagement with trade and media. Additional summer activations include high-profile appearances at the Pebble Beach Food & Wine (April 9–12), Food & Wine Classic in Aspen (June 19–21), and TEXSOM (August 21–23 in Dallas), spotlighting Rías Baixas' Atlantic identity, stylistic diversity, and longstanding commitment to the U.S. market.

The 2026 Rías Baixas Roadshow will offer trade and media an immersive exploration of more than 60 wines from the region, spanning a full range–from vibrant, youthful Albariño to age-worthy sobre lías expressions, traditional-method espumosos and rare tintos. Designed as a deep dive into the region's singular Atlantic terroir, the Roadshow features VIP seminars and trends to watch led by respected educators and beverage leaders with firsthand experience in Rías Baixas. This year's featured presenters include Kathleen Hawkins, Wine Director, Lettuce Entertain You at the St. Regis; Marianne Frantz, President & Founder of American Wine School; and in Boston, Jeffrey Hyman, Beverage Department Operations Manager for Barcelona & Corsica Wine Bar. Guests are invited to taste and learn with visiting wineries, showcasing the most comprehensive selection of Rías Baixas subzones and styles.

Over the past eleven years, D.O. Rías Baixas has delivered growth that outpaces the broader fine wine category, driven by long-term investment in U.S. trade education and marketing programs such as the annual Albariño Roadshow, which has helped anchor the region's reputation for producing world-class white wines. According to the most recent data from the Consejo Regulador of D.O. Rías Baixas exports to the U.S. reached record highs from September 2024 to August 2025, climbing to $25.8 million in total sales (up 1.6%) and 2.9 million liters in volume (up 2.6%).

Albariño wines from D.O. Rías Baixas have delivered consistent growth for more than 25 years. Analysts within the appellation point credit U.S. sales momentum to consistent quality recognition and strong demand for Albariño on leading wine lists nationwide—an achievement that reflects both the singular character of the region and the commitment of many family-owned growers and wineries. A native Spanish grape variety, Albariño originates in Galicia, along Spain's cool Atlantic coast. Celebrated for its crisp, refreshing profile, Albariño produces highly aromatic white wines marked by citrus, stone fruit, and floral notes, with the structure and balance to develop notable complexity over time. The region's maritime climate and granitic soils naturally preserve high acidity, lending versatility and food-friendly appeal that make Albariño a favorite among sommeliers and beverage directors.

About D.O. Rías Baixas

Denomination of Origin (DO) Rías Baixas is renowned for the Albariño grape, an indigenous variety that produces some of the world's foremost white wines. Located in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain, the DO was formally established in 1988. Albariño has always been the flagship of this coastal region. In Rías Baixas' unique climate, Albariño shares the same mineral-rich soils and cool climate as the world's leading white wine regions, including Loire Valley, New Zealand and the Rhine. The USA is Rías Baixas' most important export market and demand continues to grow. Click here more information about Albariño wines from Rías Baixas. Follow us on Instagram @riasbaixaswines.

