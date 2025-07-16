DocketDoc Disrupts Legal Industry by Announcing its 72-Hour Promise for Medical Expert Witness Matching

Attorneys are under constant pressure to move fast, but delays in finding credible medical experts were slowing them down. Post this

"Attorneys are under constant pressure to move fast, but delays in finding credible medical experts were slowing them down," said Dr. Jeffrey Weinzweig, founder and CEO of DocketDoc. "We built DocketDoc to eliminate that bottleneck. Our 72-hour promise ensures that law firms get matched with the right physician—quickly and confidently."

Here's How DocketDoc Works:

Attorneys submit a case request online.

DocketDoc leverages its expert network and internal vetting process to identify the ideal match.

Within 72 hours, attorneys are connected with a court-ready, board-certified expert prepared to assist with reports, opinions, or trial testimony.

Unlike directories or marketplaces that leave attorneys sorting through outdated profiles, DocketDoc provides hands-on, white-glove service from start to finish ensuring every expert is vetted, responsive, and relevant to the case at hand.

With a nationwide roster of experts spanning every major medical specialty, DocketDoc serves both plaintiff and defense attorneys with equal focus on quality and efficiency.

"DocketDoc will completely transform how we prepare our cases. What used to take weeks—finding the right expert—is now handled in 48 hours. Their team is responsive, professional, and reliable. I personally worked with their founder on a high-stakes surgical death case, and his support helped us secure a fair and favorable outcome for the defendant surgeon" says attorney Scott A. Herbert.

Why This Matters:

In litigation, timing is everything. With DocketDoc's 72-hour promise, attorneys no longer have to choose between speed and quality. The platform ensures faster case-building, streamlined expert communication, and a better client experience, whether a firm is preparing for trial or settlement.

To learn more or request a medical expert, visit https://docketdoc.com.

