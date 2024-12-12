Docketly Achieves SOC 2 Certification for Sixth Consecutive Year, Reinforcing Data Security Commitment

We're proud to achieve SOC 2 certification once again. Our clients trust us with sensitive information, and we take that responsibility seriously. This certification reflects our ongoing investment in robust security practices to protect client data and support their success. Post this

"We're proud to achieve SOC 2 certification once again," said Brandon Fuller, CEO of Docketly. "Our clients trust us with sensitive information, and we take that responsibility seriously. This certification reflects our ongoing investment in robust security practices to protect client data and support their success. Thank you to our dedicated team and valued clients for making this possible."

Docketly sets itself apart with custom-built software and in-house technical support, offering unmatched agility in problem-solving. The platform's intuitive design enables legal professionals to easily find and hire local attorneys for hearings based on experience, location, and availability—helping firms optimize their schedules and prioritize critical cases.

Docketly's SOC 2 Certification underscores the company's leadership in legal technology while raising the bar for standards in appearance counsel services.

About Docketly®

A branch of ABC Legal Services®, Docketly®, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Longmont, Colorado, is an appearance counsel company providing attorney "stand-in" services to law firms for simple proceedings.

Docketly's network of appearance attorneys are FDCPA-trained, experienced, and held to a high standard for performance. They strive to provide instant hearing reporting and get the best results for your client. Docketly attorneys are not merely faces in the courtroom. They know the court staff, judges, and local rules.

Learn more about Docketly and Appearance Counsel at www.docketly.com.

About ABC Legal Services®

ABC Legal Services® is the largest provider of service of process, trusted by over 50,000 professionals, including law firms, businesses, government agencies, and individuals. With a 50-year history, ABC Legal offers its expertise in process serving across all US states and 77 countries worldwide.

Since 2003, the U.S. Department of Justice has delegated its function as the Central Authority to ABC Legal to execute requests for service of judicial and extrajudicial documents in civil and commercial matters directed at private individuals and companies in the United States. ABC Legal manages all formal requests for service of judicial and extrajudicial documents pursuant to the Hague Service Convention and letters rogatory service requests received through diplomatic channels.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, ABC Legal provides a wide range of services, including service of process, skip tracing, court document eFiling, and appearance counsel.

Learn more about ABC Legal and its offerings at www.abclegal.com.

Media Contact

Rocky Ashby, Docketly, 1 800-910-1492, [email protected], https://docketly.com/

Amanda Raitz Hebért, ABC Legal Services, 1 206-521-9000, [email protected], https://www.abclegal.com/

SOURCE Docketly