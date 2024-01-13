Docking Drawer Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation at KBIS 2024

Docking Drawer is thrilled to mark its 10th consecutive year at the prestigious Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), showcasing a decade of decluttering solutions and unveiling a range of cutting-edge products set to revolutionize modern spaces.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since its debut at KBIS in 2014, Docking Drawer has championed safe electrical solutions and accessories that redefine organization in functional living spaces. Their flagship in-drawer outlets, once considered a luxurious add-on, have quickly become a standard essential in home design and improvement products.

This year, Docking Drawer will introduce a lineup of their latest innovations, showcasing a collection of meticulously refined products at KBIS this February. Among the highlights are:

Blade Series In-Drawer Outlets:

New in-drawer outlets feature diverse options such as the 65W Blade Duo 1514-278W, recognized for its rapid charging capabilities, and the 30W Blade Duo 1514-288W designed to accommodate USB-C & USB-A connections for up to 8 devices.

Safety Outlets:

Expanding its safety solutions, Docking Drawer offers Safety Interlock Outlets for added protection in common applications, such as vanities and appliance garages.

Hubbell Pop-Ups:

Seamlessly blending into countertops and conference tables, these pop-up outlets provide convenient power where needed, complementing Docking Drawer's in-drawer outlet solutions.

5" Stainless Steel Capped Canisters:

Now available in 2", 3" and 5" sizes, these seamless stainless steel canisters are the highest-end solution for safely stowing a variety of hot tools inside the vanity drawer, even while in use.

In addition to showcasing a lineup of product innovations at KBIS, Docking Drawer will be seeking to develop strategic marketing partnerships with designers, influencers and trade professionals.

As Docking Drawer commemorates its 10th anniversary at KBIS, they continue to redefine and elevate modern living spaces, setting the standard for functionality, safety, and innovation.

For more information about Docking Drawer and their innovative solutions, visit Booth #N1748 at KBIS 2024, taking place from February 27-29.

More About Docking Drawer

Docking Drawer is the market leader of in-drawer electrical outlets. Offering a full array of ETL and CSA-Listed solutions, Docking Drawer is committed to charging and powering today's connected lifestyle with innovative solutions. Our patented and simple-to-specify outlets offer a reliable way to add movable drawer outlets safely, helping our customers declutter and keep spaces organized.

Media Contact

Paul Hostelley, Docking Drawer, 1 530-205-3625, [email protected], dockingdrawer.com

SOURCE Docking Drawer