DocLib Acquires Broom Street Software, Enhancing Supplier Collaboration and AP Automation

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DocLib, a leading provider of ERP-integrated Accounts Payable (AP) Automation, today announced its acquisition of Broom Street Software, a long-standing QAD-focused software, services provider, and QAD partner of more than 10 years. The acquisition strengthens DocLib's strategic position in the QAD ecosystem and expands its ability to deliver broader, more connected solutions to manufacturing and distribution customers.

A More Complete Procure-to-Pay Experience

Broom Street Software brings a complementary suite of products, including its flagship Supplier Portal and Purchasing Desk, that align directly with DocLib's long-term vision for deeper financial and operational automation within QAD environments. Together, the companies will deliver an expanded portfolio of integrated tools designed to streamline procurement, vendor collaboration, and AP workflows.

Stephen Rosenthal, CEO of DocLib, emphasized the natural alignment between the two companies: "Broom Street's QAD expertise and product suite align perfectly with DocLib's mission to simplify financial and operational processes. Their Supplier Portal and Purchasing Desk expand our automation capabilities, giving customers greater visibility and control across procurement, supplier collaboration, and AP. Together, we're ready to accelerate innovation and deliver more value to the QAD community."

Commitment to Continuity for Customers

Customers of both organizations will continue to receive the same support, product access, and team expertise they rely on today. Broom Street's team and product line remain intact, and both organizations will coordinate closely to enhance development and support capacity.

Stephen McHugh, Founder of Broom Street Software, highlighted the benefits of the partnership: "Our customers will continue to rely on the same people, products, and commitment they trust today. Partnering with DocLib allows us to expand the impact of our solutions, and we're excited about what we'll accomplish together. We'd like to thank our customers for their support over the last 30 years and look forward to continuing to grow and innovate together in the years ahead."

A Strong Roadmap

By combining product portfolios and decades of QAD experience, DocLib and Broom Street Software are positioned to accelerate innovation across the QAD procure-to-pay ecosystem. Planned collaboration will focus on enhancements that increase efficiency, improve supplier collaboration, and expand real-time visibility for customers, all while continuing to support and invest in existing products.

About DocLib

DocLib delivers ERP-integrated Accounts Payable Automation and procure-to-pay solutions built for manufacturing and distribution-focused organizations. With deep expertise in ERP integration and financial workflow automation, DocLib helps companies reduce manual work, improve accuracy, and gain real-time visibility into financial operations.

About Broom Street Software

Broom Street Software provides software products, custom workflow tools, and consulting services for organizations running on the ERP QAD. With a focus on streamlining procurement, supplier collaboration, and manufacturing workflows, Broom Street has been a trusted partner to QAD customers for more than a decade.

