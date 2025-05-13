DocSide™ Launches Clinical Collaboration Ecosystem™ to Increase Access, Optimize Care, and Reduce Cost

DocSide™ connects and expands referral networks, streamlines clinical collaboration, optimizes care, and generates revenue for work already being done.
BILLINGS, Mont., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A report published by ECG Management Consultants in 2024 showed the average wait time for patients in U.S. metro areas to see a physician is 38 days – and may be 70 days or longer – while patients in rural areas often have even more limited access. These delays in care prolong suffering and may result in worsening conditions. This is unacceptable and preventable.
The power of the DocSide™ is here: an intuitive and affordable eConsult Ecosystem™ that empowers healthcare professionals across all care settings to easily collaborate on patient care, document curbsides, and capture charges. Doctors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, mental health professionals, and their organizations in the U.S. can join DocSide™ to experience seamless curbside consultations with their referral networks and beyond.
The solution was designed by Dr. Rich Popwell, a neurologist, decorated U.S. Air Force Veteran, and Assistant Professor of Neurology with 28 years of clinical and leadership experience. DocSide™ overcomes barriers to accessing specialty expertise in the fragmented healthcare landscape with easy, HIPAA-secure communication and documentation across healthcare entities without costly integrations. More connected curbside consultations are a win for organizations, consulting specialists, referring providers, and the patients they serve.
"For decades, we've faced challenges in accessing colleagues for curbside consultations and dealing with outdated systems that make collaboration difficult," said Dr. Popwell. "DocSide™ changes all of that. DocSide™ optimizes patients' care experience, streamlines consultations for healthcare professionals across all care settings, generates documentation, and captures revenue for work we're already doing."
Curbside consultations are a crucial part of the patient care process that goes unappreciated by many patients and administrators. These consultations (curbsides) occur as professional courtesies when one healthcare professional asks a colleague a question regarding a specific patient. These historically informal consultations occur in the hallways of hospitals and clinics or as phone calls between providers on a very frequent basis. Curbsides are what connect a patient's care team members—they are crucial for accurate diagnoses, effective treatment, referral preparation, chronic condition management, triage prioritization, and optimized care.
However, the current curbside workflow is inefficient, disruptive, insecure, and uncompensated. Referring providers often experience phone tag to access consulting specialists, who are frequently interrupted in clinic and their personal lives to answer patient care questions. There is no documentation of the curbside process and clinicians in disparate clinical settings under different EHRs cannot easily communicate with one another. Informal text and email communication is fraught with HIPAA-compliance concerns. Furthermore, specialists are not compensated for their time and expertise.
DocSide™ eliminates these pain points to increase access with a convenient, efficient, and HIPAA-secure consultation workflow for any healthcare professional, anywhere, anytime.
DocSide™ is now live and easy to join. Learn more at DocSideApp.com.
About DocSide™
Founded by Dr. Rich Popwell, DocSide™ is the first comprehensive platform modernizing curbside consultations across any care setting in any community. By leveraging technology, DocSide™ facilitates collegiality, documents curbsides, and compensates healthcare professionals. In a deeply troubled healthcare system, DocSide™ overcomes the barriers to clinical collaboration for medical, surgical, and mental health teams to deliver care. The positive implications of connected curbsides have the rare potential to positively enhance healthcare for all stakeholders in a positive-sum game.
