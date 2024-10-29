DocsInk Appoints Digital Health Expert Clay Malloy as President to Lead Innovation and Growth

"At DocsInk, we're focused on leveraging technology and the latest in AI to personalize each patient's health journey. Using remote monitoring to foster seamless, continuous engagement with providers, we can help shift the focus from managing disease to managing overall health," said Clay Malloy. Post this

Beyond his professional achievements, Malloy has a strong history of giving back to the community. A dedicated volunteer, he has served as a Fundraising Volunteer for the IRONMAN Foundation since 2021, assisting with disaster and humanitarian relief efforts. He has also been a board member and coach with Special Olympics Florida for 4 years, empowering children through sports. In recognition of his mentorship, he received the Presidential Award as a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Malloy has also volunteered as a Wish Granter and Event Organizer for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central and Northern Florida.

"At DocsInk, we're focused on leveraging technology and the latest advancements in AI to personalize each patient's health journey. Using Remote Patient Monitoring to foster seamless, continuous engagement with providers and other support systems, we can help shift the focus from simply managing disease to actively managing overall health. I'm excited to drive solutions that not only empower patients but also support value-based care models that reward quality and outcomes across the healthcare continuum," said Clay Malloy.

Malloy's leadership experience includes roles as Founder/CEO of Monarch Health Management, a concierge medical services provider, Co-Founder of the Innovatio Group where they built a "Virtual Heart Valve Clinic" for a large hospital partner in Florida. He led the company in all sales at Vidyo. His expertise in enterprise software, sales strategy, and innovation aligns seamlessly with DocsInk's mission to empower healthcare providers with scalable, efficient virtual care solutions.

DocsInk is at the forefront of digital health, providing healthcare organizations with scalable, user-friendly solutions for virtual patient care. From remote patient monitoring to real-time consultations, DocsInk's comprehensive platform enables healthcare providers to deliver exceptional patient care anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit www.docsink.com.

