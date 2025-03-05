DocSolid Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation, Reinforcing Cloud Security for Law Firms & Hybrid Workplaces

"Our customers depend on DocSolid's Airmail2 Cloud scanning solutions for critical business documents and workflows. The SOC2 attestation demonstrates our continuous investment to earn and maintain their trust." Post this

SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls 2) is a rigorous standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) to evaluate an organization's controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC2 Type2 attestation confirms a SaaS vendor's product and operations meet the association's standards. It involves an in-depth, independent audit of the operational effectiveness of these controls over time, providing customers and partners with assurance that sensitive data is handled with the highest level of care and compliance.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 attestation underscores DocSolid's commitment to delivering secure cloud solutions and operations for our customers," said David Guilbault, VP of Customer Experience at DocSolid. "As firms navigate hybrid work, cybersecurity risks, and increasing compliance demands, Airmail2® Cloud provides a trusted solution to digitize legal mail and records—without compromising security or efficiency."

DocSolid's security framework is built on Microsoft Azure, leveraging enterprise-grade encryption, continuous monitoring, and strict access controls to protect sensitive legal data. Airmail2® Cloud ensures end-to-end security by incorporating SOC 2-compliant authentication, multi-layer access restrictions, and automated threat detection—giving law firms confidence in a fully cloud-based, IT-friendly solution. Without on-premises infrastructure requirements, law firms can securely modernize their mail and records management without increasing IT burden.

"Our customers depend on DocSolid's Airmail2 Cloud scanning solutions for critical business documents and workflows," Steve Irons, President of DocSolid continued. "The SOC2 attestation demonstrates our continuous investment to earn and maintain their trust."

With the SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, DocSolid continues to innovate and deliver secure solutions for industries that need to scan paper records at scale.

About DocSolid®

DocSolid is the leader in cloud-based digital mail and records management for law firms. Its patented Airmail2® Cloud solutions enable firms to eliminate paper-based workflows, enhance security and compliance, and improve efficiency in the hybrid workplace. Built on Microsoft Azure and backed by SOC 2 Type 2 certification, DocSolid ensures law firms can seamlessly digitize, govern, and manage inbound legal mail and records with enterprise-grade security and zero on-premises IT burden.

