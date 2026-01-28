DocSolid Airmail2 Cloud Momentum Surges as Law Firms Accelerate to Cloud-First Operations

"Our customers with a cloud-based DMS have either moved or are moving Airmail2 to the cloud. Cloud is the new operating model for legal, and firms want digital mail and records workflows that align with the governance and security of their cloud DMS." Post this

As firms complete cloud DMS migrations, they are extending governance and compliance to the surrounding workflows — particularly paper mail and records scanning — creating strong demand for Airmail2 Cloud.

"Our customers with a cloud-based DMS have either moved or are moving Airmail2 to the cloud," said Steve Irons, President of DocSolid. "Cloud is the new operating model for legal, and firms want digital mail and records workflows that align with the governance and security of their cloud DMS. We already have 4 digital migration projects underway in January of this year."

"What we're seeing across the industry is that cloud adoption doesn't stop with the document management system," says Mattern Associates President Rob Mattern. "Once firms commit to cloud-first platforms, they quickly recognize that adjacent workflows like mail and records scanning must meet the same standards for governance, compliance, and scalability. That realization is accelerating a broader shift in how legal operations are modernized."

DocSolid's customer growth includes 5 new cloud customers added in Q4, and all new customers in 2025 selected a cloud deployment unless their DMS remained on-premises. Of DocSolid's 37 large law firm Airmail2 customers, 9 have already moved to the cloud.

Built on Microsoft Azure and backed by SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, Airmail2 Cloud integrates seamlessly with leading cloud DMS platforms — ensuring governed paper scanning for digital mail and records workflows for the DMS repositories where firms already manage their matters. The Airmail2 Cloud platform also connects with legal technology applications such as ECFX and FiT to enhance matter-centric automation, and works alongside major outsourced services providers — including Forrest Solutions, Epiq GBTS, and Ricoh — to support end-to-end digitization and operational efficiency across mailroom and records processes.

DocSolid's Airmail2 Cloud solutions are designed to help law firms and commercial enterprises eliminate paper, reduce risk, and support a hybrid workforce through governed, digital-first operations.

About DocSolid®

DocSolid is the leader in cloud-based digital mail and records management for law firms. The patented Airmail2® Cloud solutions integrate seamlessly with industry-leading document management systems including iManage, NetDocuments, and Microsoft SharePoint. Eliminate paper-based workflows, enhance security and compliance, and improve efficiency with cloud solutions purpose built for the hybrid workplace. Digitize, govern, and manage inbound mail and records with enterprise-grade security and zero on-premises IT burden. DocSolid and the Airmail2 Cloud solutions are SOC 2 compliant with a Type 2 attestation result.

Media Contact

Trish Nagy, DocSolid, 1 6467174541, [email protected], www.docsolid.com

SOURCE DocSolid