DocSolid and ECFX Partner to Automate Paper and Electronic Court Notices for Law Firms

The DocSolid–ECFX integration solves this challenge by connecting DocSolid's Airmail2® Digital Mailroom with ECFX Notice. Firms can now securely digitize inbound paper notices with Airmail2, trigger ECFX's advanced parsing, alerts and distribution, and deliver properly named, routed, and filed notices into the DMS automatically —without manual handling or risk of error. The result: a unified, automated court notice workflow that saves time, reduces risk, and supports hybrid legal teams.

"Firms don't need more mailroom disruption—they need better workflows," said Steve Irons, President of DocSolid. "By combining Airmail2 with ECFX Notice, we're delivering a 'combo platter'—a single, integrated solution that closes the gap between paper and electronic notices. It's the smart way to reduce risk, cut costs, and govern court communications in today's law firm."

"ECFX Notice automates what matters most: getting critical court documents to the right people at the right time," said Dan O'Day, CEO and Co-Founder of ECFX. "Partnering with DocSolid adds the missing piece—paper notices—and completes the automation picture. This solution is about more than efficiency; it's about protecting law firms and empowering their people."

About DocSolid®

DocSolid is the leader in cloud-based digital mail and records management for law firms. Its patented Airmail2® Cloud solutions integrate seamlessly with industry-leading document management systems—including iManage, NetDocuments, and SharePoint—to eliminate paper-based workflows, enhance security and compliance, and improve efficiency in the hybrid workplace. Built on Microsoft Azure and backed by SOC 2 Type 2 certification, DocSolid ensures firms can seamlessly digitize, govern, and manage inbound mail and records with enterprise-grade security and zero on-premises IT burden.

About ECFX

ECFX is the leading provider of electronic court filing notice management solutions for law firms. The company's state-of-the-art SaaS solution, ECFX Notice, automates the downloading, distribution, and storage of court documents in ECF notices for both State and Federal courts – saving time, enhancing efficiency, reducing risk, and providing valuable insights into firm ECF metrics. ECFX is dedicated to innovation and excellence, ensuring the highest standards of security and service for its clients.

