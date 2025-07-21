DocSolid and Forrest Solutions Partner to Deliver Best-In-Class, Managed Digital Mailroom Solution

"Organizations need to move beyond paper—but they can't do it with software alone. You also need expertise-driven professionals executing at the point of service. That's why this partnership works: Forrest Solutions brings the people, and DocSolid brings the technology platform." Post this

"Organizations need to move beyond paper—but they can't do it with software alone. You also need expertise-driven professionals executing at the point of service. That's why this partnership works: Forrest Solutions brings the people, and DocSolid brings the technology platform," said Steve Irons, President of DocSolid. "Together, we're delivering a powerful, secure, standardized digital mailroom solution—fully integrated with the customer's environment, expertly staffed, and ready to scale."

This collaboration makes Forrest Solutions the first onsite outsourcing provider to standardize digital mailroom technology and operations across its client base —powered exclusively by DocSolid's Airmail2® Cloud technology. The result is a seamless human-technology integration model that ensures:

Fast, secure, and compliant digital delivery of inbound mail





Elimination of physical paper workflows





Support for hybrid professionals, remote staff, and modern workplace strategies





A consistent, scalable digital mailroom standard across the enterprise

"This partnership positions Forrest Solutions to offer a fully integrated digital mailroom across our entire client base," said Anthony Davies, Chief Revenue Officer of Forrest Solutions. "DocSolid's move to a cloud-based platform has significantly enhanced digital mail service delivery—making it faster, easier, and more affordable for our clients. We're proud to partner with DocSolid to help organizations streamline operations, reduce risk, and enable the modern hybrid workplace."

The joint solution is already live across several Am Law ranked firms and a major sports organization, where Forrest Solutions and DocSolid successfully deployed the service to drive and govern document workflows for both onsite and hybrid staff—marking a new standard for mailroom modernization.

This partnership arrives at a pivotal moment, as organizations confront the realities of a hybrid-first future and seek high-impact ways to modernize legacy operations. By uniting people and technology into a single, proven solution, Forrest Solutions and DocSolid are helping organizations eliminate paper at scale—and build a digital foundation for the future.

To learn more about DocSolid and the Airmail2 Digital Mailroom platform, visit www.docsolid.com. For more about Forrest Solutions' onsite outsourcing solutions, visit www.forrestsolutions.com.

To learn more about DocSolid and Airmail 2 Digital Mailroom and Digital Records, go here.

Media Contact

Michael Herzog, DocSolid, 1 8778808065, [email protected], www.docsolid.com

SOURCE DocSolid