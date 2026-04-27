DocSolid and Future in Tech (FiT) Announce Partnership to Deliver End-to-End Information Governance for Law Firms

COO of FiT, Jules Buenabenta, adds: "DocSolid is the gold standard for large law firm digitization and FiT provides the governance umbrella that our shared clients have asked for. Together, we can offer firms a complete lifecycle solution that didn't exist before." Post this

The DocSolid-FiT integration eliminates that gap. DocSolid's Airmail2® Cloud platform handles the front end of the digitization lifecycle—governed scanning, digital mail processing, and image ingestion into the firm's document management system. FiT picks up where DocSolid leaves off, providing the governance layer that registers digital documents, automates retention schedules, manages disposition workflows, enforces compliance policies, and delivers the audit trail and reporting that Am Law firms require.

"FiT is shaking it up in the information governance space, and they're showing up in some of the biggest firms in the world," said Steve Irons, President of DocSolid. "Together, we give firms something that didn't exist before: a connected lifecycle from physical paper document intake to digitization to defensible disposition. FiT completes the process with its governance layer — automated retention, disposition workflows, compliance enforcement, and the audit trail that ensures every document is accounted for from the moment it enters the firm."

COO of FiT, Jules Buenabenta, adds: "DocSolid is the gold standard for large law firm digitization and FiT provides the governance umbrella that our shared clients have asked for. Together, we can offer firms a complete lifecycle solution that didn't exist before."

The partnership is already delivering results at one of the world's leading international law firms with more than 1,750 attorneys across 20+ offices. The firm's Information Governance team has deployed both DocSolid and FiT as part of a comprehensive modernization initiative that has transformed records-heavy offices into governed digital environments—replacing physical records rooms with secure, compliant digital workflows that support mobile access, reduce risk, and eliminate the cost of paper-based storage.

Built on Microsoft Azure with SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, DocSolid's Airmail2 Cloud integrates with leading cloud DMS platforms including iManage, NetDocuments, and Microsoft SharePoint. FiT's platform, hosted on AWS and certified SOC 2, ISO, and GDPR compliant, provides governance, matter mobility, and workflow automation capabilities. Together, the integrated solution is designed to meet the scale, security, and compliance expectations of the largest global law firms.

The DocSolid-FiT integration is available now for law firms and legal organizations. For more information, visit www.docsolid.com or www.futureintech.com.

About DocSolid®

DocSolid is the leader in cloud-based digital mail and records management for law firms. The patented Airmail2® Cloud solutions integrate seamlessly with industry-leading document management systems including iManage, NetDocuments, and Microsoft SharePoint. Eliminate paper-based workflows, enhance security and compliance, and improve efficiency with cloud solutions purpose built for the hybrid workplace. Digitize, govern, and manage inbound mail and records with enterprise-grade security and zero on-premises IT burden. DocSolid and the Airmail2 Cloud solutions are SOC 2 compliant with a Type 2 attestation result. For more information, visit www.docsolid.com

About Future in Tech (FiT)

Deployed in late 2023, FiT, "Future in Tech," is dedicated to revolutionizing information governance and reshaping the landscape of retention and document lifecycle management. Our innovative software suite, tailored for corporate, legal and educational clients, drives cost reduction and provides flexible solutions to enhance efficiency, mitigate risks, and save time and money. Headquartered in Los Angeles, FiT collaborates with industry leaders like AWS and proudly stands as a minority-owned enterprise. For more information about FiT and our suite of solutions, visit futureintech.com

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SOURCE DocSolid