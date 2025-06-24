DocSolid and Ricoh Partner with Perkins Coie to Deliver Onsite Paper-to-Digital Transformation--Digitizing 2 Million Pages and Enabling Hybrid Legal Workflows

True digital transformation requires vision, leadership, and the right tools to make labor efficient. This partnership delivered all three—and now Perkins Coie is positioned with a secure, hybrid-ready records strategy built for the future," commented Steve Irons, President of DocSolid. Post this

"The collaboration between Perkins Coie, DocSolid, and Ricoh illustrates what's possible when the right technology, staffing, and leadership converge in a law firm setting. By executing a paper-to-digital transformation onsite and at scale, the firm not only met its space reduction and hybrid work goals—but also laid the foundation for a more secure, agile, and efficient approach to records management," said Patrick Benedict, Director of Information Governance at Perkins Coie.

Through this collaboration, the project digitized more than 3,000 linear feet of files—roughly 200 cabinets of paper—transforming them into fully searchable digital documents routed to the firm's iManage system. In just four months, the team met aggressive real estate deadlines and delivered a scalable model for future records modernization across the firm.

The project leveraged DocSolid's Airmail2 software to barcode and profile documents before scanning, streamline quality control, and route digital files directly to iManage. Ricoh provided onsite specialists to scale staffing as needed, while Perkins Coie's internal project manager and business analyst optimized performance using real-time metrics from the Airmail2 system—boosting productivity by 50% during the ramp-up period.

"By partnering closely with DocSolid and Perkins Coie, we were able to scale resources quickly, maintain rigorous quality control, and execute a transformation that not only met the firm's real estate goals—but elevated their long-term agility in a hybrid world," said Gary Bishop, Vice President, Legal Services at Ricoh USA.

This outcome reflects a broader trend across the legal industry as firms reevaluate real estate footprints and prioritize digital agility. DocSolid's hybrid-ready records solutions continue to lead the way.

About DocSolid®

DocSolid is the leader in cloud-based digital mail and records management for law firms. Its patented Airmail2® Cloud solutions enable firms to eliminate paper-based workflows, enhance security and compliance, and improve efficiency in the hybrid workplace. Built on Microsoft Azure and backed by SOC 2 Type 2 certification, DocSolid ensures law firms can seamlessly digitize, govern, and manage inbound legal mail and records with enterprise-grade security and zero on-premises IT burden.

