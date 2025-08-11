DocSolid Announces AI-Assisted Digital Mail to Help Attorneys Prioritize and Process Inbound Mail

"We're not just delivering digital mail—we're delivering useful context for downstream work. This is our first roadmap step using AI in our cloud-based digitization platform, to help law firms eliminate paper, reduce risk, and improve productivity in the hybrid workplace." Post this

"Adding AI-powered summaries makes Airmail2 notifications about inbound mail smarter and more efficient," said Steve Irons, President of DocSolid. "We're not just delivering digital mail—we're delivering useful context for downstream work. This is our first roadmap step using AI in our cloud-based digitization platform, to help law firms eliminate paper, reduce risk, and improve productivity in the hybrid workplace."

Key features of Airmail2 AI-Powered Notification Summaries:

AI-generated document summaries added to email notifications

Powered by Microsoft Azure AI Language using abstractive summarization

Microsoft Azure AI Language does not retain any customer information

Summaries include sender, timestamp, page count, and first-page thumbnail

Digitized mail data is encrypted in transit and at rest; and not stored beyond firm's private cloud

Retention controlled by the customer — summaries apply governance settings

Improves triage and prioritization for attorneys working in hybrid environments

Supports compliance and productivity goals by reducing manual review time

Airmail2 AI-Powered Notification Summaries are generated using abstractive summarization, which produces new, concise descriptions rather than copying content directly. Summaries and corresponding images are encrypted, managed privately within the firm's Airmail2 Cloud instance and retained according to the customer's own data governance policies.

This feature is available immediately to Airmail2 Digital Mailroom customers operating in the Airmail2 Cloud environment. To see a live demo or learn more, visit www.docsolid.com.

About DocSolid®

DocSolid is the leader in cloud-based digital mail and records management for law firms. Its patented Airmail2® Cloud solutions integrate seamlessly with industry-leading document management systems—including iManage, NetDocuments, and SharePoint—to eliminate paper-based workflows, enhance security and compliance, and improve efficiency in the hybrid workplace. Built on Microsoft Azure and backed by SOC 2 Type 2 certification, DocSolid ensures firms can seamlessly digitize, govern, and manage inbound mail and records with enterprise-grade security and zero on-premises IT burden.

Media Contact

Michael Herzog, DocSolid, 1 4809304022, [email protected], www.docsolid.com

SOURCE DocSolid