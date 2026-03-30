DocSolid Introduces Records Connect to Automate Profiling for Millions of Physical Records in Law Firm Digitization Projects

"Records Connect reflects DocSolid's depth of experience with paper-to-digital transformation projects," said David Guilbault, DocSolid's Vice President of Customer Experience. Post this

"Records Connect reflects DocSolid's depth of experience with paper-to-digital transformation projects," said David Guilbault, DocSolid's Vice President of Customer Experience. "By connecting scanning workflows directly to records management systems, we automate the profiling process, dramatically improving efficiency for large digitization projects. In addition, we enable outsourced labor to exceed goals for productivity and accuracy when compared with previous methods."

With Records Connect, organizations can:

Automatically populate document profiles during scanning

Reduce manual data entry during backfile digitization

Improve metadata accuracy for records governance

Accelerate large-scale records conversion projects

Enable outsourced labor without requiring DMS access or profiling familiarity

Records Connect integrates with leading records management platforms used in legal and commercial environments, such as iManage IRM, FileTrail and SharePoint. It gives firms more leverage of existing metadata from systems that manage retention schedules, records inventories, and information governance policies. The capability securely supports both live database connections and data warehouse integrations, ensuring scanning teams always have access to current records data.

Records Connect is already supporting large-scale digitization initiatives, helping organizations automate metadata profiling across millions of physical records. DocSolid assists firms on their journey to rightsize for the hybrid workplace as they digitize, govern, and manage information across the entire lifecycle of physical documents — from inbound mail to long-term records management — without the burden of on-premises infrastructure.

About DocSolid®

DocSolid is the leader in cloud-based digital mailroom and records room solutions for law firms. The patented Airmail2® Cloud solutions integrate seamlessly with industry-leading document management systems including iManage, NetDocuments, and Microsoft SharePoint. Eliminate paper-based workflows, enhance security and compliance, and improve efficiency with cloud solutions purpose built for the hybrid workplace. Digitize, govern, and manage inbound mail and records with enterprise-grade security and zero on-premises IT burden. DocSolid and the Airmail2 Cloud solutions are SOC 2 compliant with a Type 2 attestation result.

Media Contact

Patricia Nagy, DocSolid, 1 6467174541, [email protected], www.docsolid.com

SOURCE DocSolid