DocSolid Releases Airmail2® Hub Mobile App to Securely Access Daily Mail for Mobile Phone Delivery and Enhanced Hybrid Attorney Efficiency

Securely retrieve scanned daily mail on mobile devices, anytime and anywhere.

Attorneys can provide ticketed instructions for paper handling, image corrections, or document disposition back to mailroom operations.

Faster document workflows begin with AI-assisted notifications integrated with the firm's DMS.

Already launched at an Am Law 200 firm across eight office locations, Hub Mobile is designed to meet the demanding standards of professional services organizations that require responsiveness, compliance, and secure client communication.

"Hub Mobile marks a significant step forward in transforming how digital mail is delivered in law firms," said David Guilbault, Vice President of Customer Experience at DocSolid. "By bringing the Airmail2 Hub experience to mobile phones, we're giving attorneys the tools to securely access and act on mail from anywhere, extending the same governance and security they expect from our platform."

Built on Microsoft Azure, Airmail2 Hub Mobile eliminates the need for distribution of the physical mail while making attorneys and legal assistants more productive in a hybrid workplace. The solution ensures that firms can digitize and govern daily mail with enterprise-grade security, accelerating workflows without adding IT burden.

"Physical mail has been a risky bottleneck in law firm operations," said Steve Irons, President of DocSolid. "Now, attorneys can securely access, direct, and govern mail on the same mobile device they already rely on for client work. This is about eliminating barriers, accelerating workflows, and setting a new standard for the modern, hybrid workplace."

