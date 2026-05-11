DocSpera Achieves GDPR and ISO 27001 Certification, Maintains SOC 2 Type II Compliance

Advancing data security and privacy for its AI-powered procedural care platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DocSpera, a Silicon Valley-based healthcare technology company providing an AI-powered procedural care and workflow platform, today announced that it has achieved certification for the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ISO/IEC 27001:2022, while continuing to maintain its SOC 2 Type II compliance. These milestones reinforce DocSpera's commitment to the highest standards of data privacy, security, and operational excellence.

DocSpera's platform enables real-time collaboration and workflow automation across the surgical continuum—from initial procedural decision through patient recovery—helping providers, health systems, payors and medical device partners enable procedure-driven care coordination and improve outcomes.

"Security and trust are foundational to everything we do at DocSpera," said Samuel Ethiopia, CEO of DocSpera. "Achieving GDPR and ISO 27001 certification, while maintaining our SOC 2 Type II compliance, reflects our continued investment in protecting our customers' data and supporting their compliance needs. As we expand globally, these certifications reinforce our commitment to delivering a secure, reliable platform for healthcare collaboration."

ISO 27001 is the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS), requiring rigorous risk management, governance, and continuous improvement practices. GDPR compliance ensures that DocSpera meets stringent European Union requirements for data privacy and protection, particularly around personal data handling and user rights.

DocSpera's ongoing SOC 2 Type II compliance further validates the effectiveness of its internal controls over time, demonstrating consistent adherence to security, availability, and confidentiality principles.

"At DocSpera, security is deeply embedded into our platform architecture and development lifecycle," said Luca Santarella, CTO of DocSpera. "From infrastructure to application design, we continuously invest in safeguards, monitoring, and best practices to ensure that sensitive healthcare data is protected at every stage of the surgical workflow."

"DocSpera has demonstrated a strong commitment to implementing and maintaining a robust information security framework aligned with international standards," said Johanson Group LLP. "Their achievement of ISO 27001 certification and continued SOC 2 Type II compliance reflects a mature and well-governed approach to data protection and risk management."

With these certifications, DocSpera helps healthcare organizations digitize and automate complex procedural workflows, improve collaboration across care teams and vendors, and meet evolving regulatory requirements.

About DocSpera

DocSpera is a healthcare technology company focused on transforming procedural care through its intelligent, AI-driven platform. By enabling real-time coordination, workflow orchestration, and data-driven insights across providers, health systems, payors, and medical device partners, DocSpera helps streamline care delivery, improve operational efficiency, and enhance patient outcomes across the care continuum.

Media Contact

DocSpera Communication, DocSpera, 1 (408) 610-2600, [email protected], https://docspera.com/

SOURCE DocSpera