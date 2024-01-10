DocSpera is Collaborating with Brainlab to Optimize Orthopedic Inventory Management Workflows

This collaboration offers clinicians and medical device partners an all-in-one orthopedic case management solution integrated with TraumaCad, the state-of-the-art orthopedic planning software of Brainlab, both striving together to deliver efficiency for better patient care.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DocSpera, a leading intelligent care coordination platform, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Brainlab. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in orthopedic case implant planning and inventory management workflows, providing clinicians and medical device partners with an unparalleled all-in-one solution integrated with TraumaCad.

Under this collaboration, DocSpera now offers a turnkey solution for case management, seamlessly integrating with TraumaCad by Brainlab. This integration empowers DocSpera users to directly collaborate with TraumaCad, leveraging preoperative planning data for enhanced predictability of implant needs. The result is a streamlined workflow that not only improves efficiency but also introduces a new dimension of care.

Samuel Ethiopia, CEO and co-founder of DocSpera, expresses the transformative impact of this collaboration on pre-surgical planning and inventory management, stating, "this collaboration with TraumaCad is a game-changer for our industry. With this integration, multiple teams and stakeholders gain the transparency needed for planned implants and case details, fostering improved communication and coordination."

A recent DocSpera case study highlights compelling outcomes, including a remarkable 62% reduction in instrument trays and sterilization costs. Additionally, a 40% reduction in consigned implant inventory was achieved, showcasing the tangible benefits of the integrated solution. Lutz Petersen, Head of the TraumaCad product at Brainlab, emphasizes the significance of this milestone, stating, "this collaboration represents a major milestone in achieving efficiency throughout the entire patient journey. From surgery scheduling to post-operative outcomes management, together with DocSpera, we bring value to every aspect of the clinical workflow."

This collaboration signifies a commitment to innovation and excellence in orthopedic care. DocSpera and Brainlab continue to pave the way for advancements in the healthcare industry, setting new standards for efficiency and collaboration.

About DocSpera:

DocSpera is a fast-growing premier healthcare technology company disrupting patients' care coordination and navigation in surgical episodes. The company provides SOC 2 Type II HIPAA-compliant cloud software solutions and data insights for providers and medical device manufacturers.

Visit the DocSpera website for more information.

About TraumaCad:

With over 15 years of experience, the TraumaCad software of Brainlab has enabled orthopedic surgeons to create smooth orthopedic planning workflows from start to finish. Trusted by more than 2,000 sites and medical device companies, TraumaCad is considered the state-of-the-art orthopedic planning solution in the market.

Visit the TraumaCad website for more information.

