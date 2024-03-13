DocStation and CPESN® USA Enable Pharmacies Through Medical Billing Collaboration

We're excited to formally join Troy and team on this journey by empowering their members with technology that makes it easy to stand up a clinical practice and get paid for services. Post this

"On behalf of the leadership team at CPESN® USA, I'd like to express our collective enthusiasm about the collaboration with DocStation and their distinctive, datashare-compliant medical billing platform," said Troy Trygstad, PharmD, MBA, PhD, Executive Director of CPESN® USA. "The CPESN network of 3,500 community-based pharmacies has consistently led in uniting payers, pharmacies, and communities to enhance local health services. We anticipate the integration with DocStation will help to empower our pharmacies in initiating clinical service programs with efficient reimbursement, a crucial step in their transformation into essential community healthcare centers."

Pharmacists' roles expanded during the pandemic, leading to an increase in clinical services offered to patients. These services must also be billed to support the staff who offer such services. Together DocStation and CPESN® USA are working to provide solutions that allow pharmacists to submit medical claims for clinical services they provide to their patients, reducing the amount of time spent on paperwork and other administrative tasks.

"CPESN® USA is leading the provider status movement, and their members are among the most innovative entrepreneurs in our industry," said Samm Anderegg, PharmD, CEO at DocStation. "We're excited to formally join Troy and team on this journey by empowering their members with technology that makes it easy to stand up a clinical practice and get paid for services."

CPESN® USA and DocStation are working together to master the payer landscape and streamline medical billing. Both companies view the collaborative relationship as elevating their commitment to transparency and supporting their mutual clients.

"Medical billing for pharmacists can pose difficult scenarios in the contrast of scope of practice for a pharmacist against the scope of license allowed by the state that grants the license," Director of CPESN Medical Billing Supports, Travis Wolff, reports. "The transparency created in the datashare compliant collaboration between CPESN and DocStation is an ongoing commitment to the integrity of the pharmacist as we move our profession to new horizons, navigating very specific guidance in state laws and payer preferences."

About DocStation

DocStation is a leading provider of innovative pharmacy software solutions, dedicated to empowering community pharmacies to deliver exceptional patient care. With a focus on leveraging technology to optimize pharmacy operations, DocStation offers a range of advanced features and functionalities that streamline workflows, enhance revenue generation, and improve patient outcomes.

About CPESN® USA

CPESN® USA is the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network. It is a clinically integrated network of community pharmacies that coordinates patient care with broader care teams to provide medication optimization activities and enhanced services for high-risk patients.

