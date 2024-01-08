Doctor Compiles Collection to Provide Insights into Events That Have Influenced Him

In his new book, Dwelle shares vignettes comprised of stories, poems, and adventures providing insights into events that have significantly influenced his character, faith, dreams, and life. He hopes readers will experience the emotions and lessons learned by him in his walk of faith. Post this

"During our sojourn on earth, all of us are influenced by various experiences and events that make our lives unique," said Dwelle. "This book is a collection of vignettes, putting words to situations that

influenced who I am and strive to be."

Dr. Dwelle has over 40 years of clinical and public health experience in the United States, Eastern Europe, Latin and South America, and Central and East Africa. He directed the Medical Ambassadors International East African community engagement program for eight years and was the North Dakota State Health Officer for 16 years. He has also worked with the University of North Dakota School of Medicine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Indian Health Service.

"I want to encourage readers to consider life transitions and God-given opportunities," said Dwelle. "The Christian life is an adventure and God provides all that's needed to accomplish his purposes in our lives."

"Sojourn: of Faith, Dreams, Adventure, and Transitions"

By Rev. Terry L. Dwelle, MD, MPHTM, CPH

ISBN: 9798385004188 (softcover); 9798385004201 (hardcover); 9798385004195 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Terry L. Dwelle is a pediatric infectious disease specialist who has served in leadership positions for several organizations, including: the Indian Health Service, University of North Dakota School of Medicine, Nyankunde Medical Center, Assemblies of God, Medical Ambassadors International, State Health Officer for North Dakota, and Public Health Consultant for the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/851528-sojourn.

