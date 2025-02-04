Doctor-Formulated N-2 Water Launches as a Marine-Sourced Magnesium and Calcium Electrolyte Drink Mix

"Modern water purification removes harmful contaminants, but it also strips away beneficial natural minerals essential for optimal hydration and overall health," says Dr. Sirois. "We created N-2 Water to restore those vital minerals and maximize the benefits of every sip." Post this

"Modern water purification removes harmful contaminants, but it also strips away beneficial natural minerals essential for optimal hydration and overall health," says Dr. Sirois. "We created N-2 Water to restore those vital minerals so that athletes, busy parents, women approaching menopause who need extra calcium, and anyone else can maximize the benefits of every sip."

Unlike traditional hydration products loaded with sugar and sodium, N-2 Water is a sugar-free electrolyte drink mix crafted with bioavailable, marine-sourced minerals and no artificial colors or synthetic ingredients.

Key benefits of N-2 Water include:

Calcium from Seaweed: Sourced from marine-calcified seaweed, each serving delivers 130 mg (10% RDA) of calcium to support bone, digestive, and joint health.

Magnesium from Seawater: Harvested from the pristine waters off the Irish coast, 130 mg (30% RDA) of magnesium per serving promotes stress relief, relaxation, and energy production.

70+ Trace Minerals: N-2 Water replenishes trace minerals essential for immune function, cognitive performance, and energy levels, compensating for those lost during modern purification processes.

Lower in Sodium: Each stick pack contains only 500 mg of sodium — half the amount found in most hydration products — while maintaining optimal electrolyte balance.

The Sirois family didn't just develop N-2 Water; they live by it. Their daughter Mia credits her hydration routine with supporting her endurance and recovery as an elite high school cross country runner.

About N-2 Water

N-2 Water provides mineral-rich hydration designed to meet the needs of today's active families. An electrolyte drink without sugar, its innovative formula replenishes essential nutrients, helping users to stay hydrated, healthy, and energized. For more information, visit www.n-2water.com.

