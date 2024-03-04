Doctor Shares His Journey in Hopes of Encouraging Current and Prospective Medical Students

"My purpose in writing this book was to convey to anyone interested in a medical career," said Stone, "the excitement and fascination intrinsic in becoming and serving as a physician. Post this

"My purpose in writing this book was to convey to anyone interested in a medical career," said Stone, "the excitement and fascination intrinsic in becoming and serving as a physician.

Stone has broken the book up into four parts: Part I Mentors and Training relates the story of how he became a physician; Part II is about patient care, which Stone says "is what medicine is all about;" Part III shares his experiences with colleagues, and how they provided him the camaraderie and stimulus to pursue ongoing learning; Part IV sums everything up and offers suggestions about professionalism and ideals, as well as an outlook on the future of medicine.

"The importance of acting, sometimes aggressively, can be crucial in affecting a patient's outcome," said Stone. "By contrast, some situations are better managed by refraining to act, temporarily or permanently. I hope my perspective about medicine will be helpful to readers."

"When to Act and When to Refrain: A Lifetime of Learning the Science and Art of Medicine"

By Marvin J. Stone, MD, MACP, FRCP

ISBN: ISBN (softcover); 9781665744850 (hardcover); 9781665744843 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Marvin J. Stone received his MD with Honors from the University of Chicago in 1963. After postgraduate training at Barnes Hospital, the National Institutes of Health, and Parkland Memorial Hospital, he joined the faculty of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, in hematology-oncology. He is a Master of the American College of Physicians and past president of the American Osler Society. Dr. Stone is currently chief emeritus of hematology and oncology at Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas, professor of internal medicine at Texas A&M College of Medicine, and clinical professor of arts and humanities at the University of Texas at Dallas. He is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, London, and a member of the board of trustees of Southwestern Medical Foundation. To learn more, please visit http://www.marvinjstonemd.com.

