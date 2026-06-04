Doctor's Journey Led to Revolutionary, Nationally Ranked Practice

"I'm proud to be a primary physician. If I had to do it all again, I would choose no other path." Nayana Vyas, MD. Post this

The book, which has received rave reviews, details Vyas' journey practicing medicine over three continents. From a small Orlando clinic, she built Family Physicians Group, a visionary medical conglomerate across Central Florida.

"I'm proud to be a primary care physician," Vyas said. "If I had to do it all again, I would choose no other path."

From early childhood, Vyas had a natural scientific curiosity that led her to a career in medicine. She practiced in India and England before coming to the United States, all the while earnestly seeking how to deliver the best health care to her patients. What she observed was that most medical issues could be prevented or improved through primary care as it was originally meant to be practiced.

After moving to Orlando in the mid-1980s, Vyas refined her medical practice with revolutionary programs that included bringing a pharmacy into her practice and offering free transportation to patients who needed it, among other services.

Tens of thousands of patients flocked to her practice. Vyas won numerous awards, and a Stanford University study found Vyas' practice to be among the top 11 in the country.

True to her nature, Vyas looked for ways to share her principles of holistic health care, which led to the publication of "The Power of Primary Care." The book is available through Amazon and other online bookstores.

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Doris Bloodsworth, APR, Crosswords Communications, 1 407-797-9393, [email protected], www.crosswordscommunications.com

SOURCE Crosswords Communications