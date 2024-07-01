Doctors' Preferred™ rapidly expands product line, scales retail distribution in response to consumer demand for purity and efficacy in dietary supplements

"Our team has a wide range of expertise, from cardiology to naturopathic medicine; neurology to pain management. We work directly with the scientists formulating our supplements, and with the team responsible for manufacturing and quality control." - Dr. Ken Redcross Post this

"As an M.D., it's important to me to only recommend products that are clinically validated and tested", says internist Dr. Ken Redcross. "But with supplements, it can be hard to tell the good from the mediocre. That's why I joined forces with other leading doctors who specialize in natural health to form the Doctor's Preferred brand. Our team has a wide range of expertise, from cardiology to naturopathic medicine; neurology to pain management. We work directly with the scientists formulating our supplements, and with the team responsible for manufacturing and quality control. It's the best way I know to ensure that customers—and my own patients—can count on products that are safe and effective."

According to Healthy Directions' President Mike Amburgey, these partnerships represent another important step in the company's mission to bring truly effective and safe products to as many consumers as possible. "These retail partners have high standards for quality and value, and so do we. That's why partnering with Doctors' Preferred products makes so much sense for these retailers and their customers. There's an increasing need for science-backed, clinically validated and rigorously tested supplements that deliver what they promise, and that's the driving force behind the entire Doctors' Preferred line," he says.

Some of the newest introductions in the Doctors' Preferred line include a high-potency Magnesium Glycinate Complex, a one-pill-a-day vision formula called OcuGold, and an advanced cognitive supplement—Mindful Advantage—that targets 5 key areas of brain function at once. These formulas join existing bestsellers GlucoGold with Berberine, Clinical Grade Berberine, and Omega Q Plus, among others.

All Doctors' Preferred supplements are designed to help people enjoy healthier, happier lives by delivering results they can truly feel each day. "Healthy Directions has been long time partners with GNC and Vitamin Shoppe, and we are excited to expand the relationship with Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens, which are among America's most trusted retailers," said Amburgey, "And looking forward to making it easier than ever for customers to have access to our high quality and well-researched supplements."

About Healthy Directions: Healthy Directions LLC, a subsidiary of Wellful, Inc., a leading health publisher and direct-to-consumer retailer of doctor-formulated nutritional supplements and skincare products, is dedicated to providing people with a better path to better health. For 30 years, Healthy Directions has provided expert guidance and advanced nutritional supplements from some of America's most knowledgeable and highly respected integrative- and alternative-health doctors, including Julian Whitaker, MD; Dr. David Williams; Stephen Sinatra, MD; Drew Sinatra, ND; Briana Sinatra, ND; Kulreet Chaudhary, MD, Ken Redcross, MD and Joseph Pergolizzi, Jr., MD. For more information, visit: https://www.healthydirections.com/about-us, doctorspreferred.com, and wellful.com

Sandy Haynes, Healthy Directions, 1 (240) 744-1904, [email protected], www.healthydirections.com

