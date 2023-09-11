Document Solutions Business Life Simplified Upgrades Camden City School District With Touchless Water Coolers & Reverse Osmosis Systems for Their Kitchen & Cafeterias

We are thrilled to be able to work with Document Solutions Business Life Simplified to provide these cafeteria filtration and bottle filling stations. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to be able to work with Document Solutions Business Life Simplified to provide these cafeteria filtration and bottle filling stations that will enable the district to promote the increased use of water for hydration among students, as well as reduce the amount of money they are spending on bottled water," said Mark McDonough, President, New Jersey American Water and Board Member, American Water Charitable Foundation. "No student, teacher, or faculty member should drink bottled water when the tap water being provided meets all quality standards and is readily available in a hygienic, touchless device for increased safety in a public setting."

Our touchless water coolers offer a safer and more hygienic solution to traditional water dispensers. With the current global health crisis, it's more important than ever to reduce the spread of germs. Our touchless technology ensures that users can access water without touching the dispenser, minimizing the risk of spreading bacteria and viruses.

The anti-microbial surface on our water coolers helps to reduce the growth of bacteria, making our systems a more hygienic option. This feature also ensures that users can drink clean and safe water every time.

Our reverse osmosis systems offer clean and pure water that's free from contaminants. This process uses a semi-permeable membrane to remove impurities, resulting in clean and safe drinking water.

Our activated oxygen self-cleaning system ensures that our water coolers are always clean and fresh. This feature uses activated oxygen to sanitize the dispenser, eliminating any bacteria or viruses that may be present.

Our eco-friendly systems help to reduce your carbon footprint. With our systems, there's no need for plastic bottles, which helps to reduce waste and pollution. By eliminating plastic bottles, we're doing our part to protect the environment and promote sustainability.

We are thrilled to have been able to provide the Camden City School District with our cutting-edge water cooler and reverse osmosis systems. Our goal is to provide safe, clean, and eco-friendly drinking water solutions to schools and other organizations in the tri-state area.

