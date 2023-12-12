Document Solutions Has Secured the Esteemed 2023 Pro-Tech Service Award

Document Solutions CEO Kevin Roth expressed his gratitude, saying, "Earning this distinction once again is truly rewarding. Providing best-in-class service and support to our customers is a commitment we take seriously, and we're honored to be recognized for our continued success." Post this

Sam Errigo, Executive Vice President, Sales and Business Development at Konica Minolta, congratulated Document Solutions on their outstanding achievement, stating, "This extraordinary distinction recognizes dealers that deliver the finest customer service day in and day out."

Kevin O'Connor, Vice President of Sales at Document Solutions, added, "Helping our customers with solutions that keep their businesses running smoothly is extremely satisfying. Konica Minolta's recognition of our service for the 17th consecutive year is like the cherry on top – and we're committed to maintaining this level of excellence."

About Document Solutions

Celebrating two decades as an award-winning office equipment and network services provider, Document Solutions specializes in sales, leasing, service, and IT solutions. With a focus on peace of mind, the company has implemented cutting-edge office equipment and IT services for businesses of all sizes. Document Solutions has won the Pro-Tech Service Award for an impressive 17 consecutive years, consistently being recognized as an industry leader.

The service team, committed to continuous professional development, has earned numerous technical certifications. The company also actively supports the local community through volunteering, social awareness campaigns, and fundraising efforts. For more information, please visit http://www.DSBLS.com and follow Document Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (http://www.reshapework.com). With a comprehensive portfolio, the company delivers solutions to leverage mobility, cloud services, and optimize business processes with workflow automation.

Media Contact

Carl Neil-Holman, Document Solutions, (877) 937 - 6977, [email protected], https://www.dsbls.com/

SOURCE Document Solutions