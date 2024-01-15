Documentary Film Series FOUR DIED TRYING Reveals That Martin Luther King Jr.'s Family and Associates Believe King was a Victim of Conspiracy

The Prologue of the documentary series FOUR DIED TRYING makes abundantly clear that King's family members and close associates firmly believe that the FBI and other government actors murdered King.

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I would not say that James Earl Ray was the lone assassin of Martin Luther King…I think it was Hoover." – Former Atlanta Mayor and King Associate Andrew Young in FOUR DIED TRYING

"The number two person in the FBI wrote a memorandum: 'Dr. King is the most dangerous Negro in America, and we have to do whatever we can to stop him.'" – Former King Associate Rev. Clarence Jones in FOUR DIED TRYING

"There is abundant evidence of a major, high-level conspiracy in the assassination of my husband." So declared Martin Luther King's widow, Coretta Scott King, just after a jury found that her husband had been murdered in a conspiracy that included 'governmental actors.' This was in a 1999 civil suit that has largely been forgotten.

The documentary series FOUR DIED TRYING offers evidence of this real conspiracy, including never-before-seen interviews with family, friends, and key witnesses. The series examines the motives for the murders of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy, and Malcolm X, and the significant evidence of government involvement in all their deaths.

The 58-minute Prologue, now available on Amazon, Google Play, Apple TV, and other streaming platforms, kicks off the series as a stand-alone feature film, offering a powerful indictment of the government and establishment forces for not only the King's murder but that of President Kennedy, Malcolm X, and Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

The Prologue of FOUR DIED TRYING makes abundantly clear that King's family members and close associates firmly believe that the FBI and other government actors murdered King because he had turned against the Vietnam War and was on the verge of bringing half a million people of all backgrounds to Washington to demand an end to poverty. In the film, King's close associate, Reverend Clarence Jones, explains, "That's the Martin Luther King that they feared would emerge as, quote, 'A Black Messiah.' When you get him talking about the United States as the greatest purveyor of violence in the world, the FBI must have freaked out." "Martin Luther King was not killed because he was trying to get people to sit at a lunch counter," adds MLK's son, Martin Luther King III. "He was talking about restructuring wealth and resources in the nation."

"We were going to not just camp out at the Lincoln Memorial; we were going to go to each agency and take it over. This really scared D.C…" explains King's nephew Isaac Ferris. In his interview for FOUR DIED TRYING, former Mayor Young added, "I think it was Hoover. I think that Hoover was threatened by the fact that we could shut down the town, and there was nothing he could do about it. And he could not let this little Black man take over Washington."

Former New York Times reporter Earl Caldwell recalls in FOUR DIED TRYING that he heard another shooter that day at the Lorraine Motel, not a block away, where James Earl Ray was situated. "It was right outside my door, and the door was open, and he was firing in my direction," Caldwell declares. Caldwell was never interviewed by investigators.

Martin Luther King's daughter, Berniece King, declares in FOUR DIED TRYING that "There were a lot of forces involved… that it was a conspiracy. We're not crazy…The story that's been told is not the real story." While nephew Isaac Farris adds, "We never, from day one, believed that James Earl Ray alone killed my Uncle."

In the 1999 civil "wrongful death" suit brought by the King family, the jury found King's murder was a conspiracy, with James Earl Ray framed as a patsy. The long-forgotten suit was brought against Lloyd Jowers, who claimed he was paid $100,000 by mobster Frank Liberto to participate in the killing. Jowers ran a coffee shop near the Lorraine Motel where King was shot. Jowers named a Memphis police lieutenant as being involved in the murder. After the verdict, the U.S. Justice Department investigated but concluded that a conspiracy could not be verified. After the verdict, King's son, Dexter King, said, "So please, after today, we don't want questions like, "Do you believe James Earl Ray killed your father? No, I don't, and this is the end of it. Dexter emphasized that "the shooter was Memphis Police Department Officer, Lt. Earl Clark."

FOUR DIED TRYING sheds new light on the motives of those truly responsible for Dr. King's murder and a preponderance of evidence that the official story does not hold up.

Coming soon at the beginning of 2024 is Chapter 1, the first episode of FOUR DIED TRYING, which sets the political stage for the series by examining the Red Scare.

