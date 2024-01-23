Documentary Film "The Fight For Black Lives" To Premiere At SBIFF

"I embarked on the journey of creating 'The Fight For Black Lives' with a commitment to uncovering deep-rooted injustices within our healthcare system and their impact on Black lives. This documentary is as a powerful narrative of the urgent need for health justice in America," explains Dr. Keels Post this

"I embarked on the journey of creating 'The Fight For Black Lives' with a commitment to uncovering deep-rooted injustices within our healthcare system and their impact on Black lives. This documentary serves as a powerful narrative of the urgent need for health justice in America," explains Dr. Keels.

The Fight For Black Lives combines personal stories of Black women who were pregnant during the first year of the pandemic and Black Lives Matter uprisings, with archival footage and expert insights to place a spotlight on the systemic injustices baked into America's healthcare system. It also challenges viewers to confront the historical reluctance of the government to provide adequate healthcare for formerly enslaved people, perpetuating present-day racial health disparities.

"Through this film, I invite audiences to confront the systemic issues that persistently disadvantage Black Americans' health, urging us all to be catalysts for change," adds Dr. Keels.

Change agents and health experts featured in the film include Professors Monica McLemore of the University of Washington, Laurie Nsiah Jefferson of the University of Massachusetts Boston, Cynthia Boyd of Rush University, Dr. Chelsea Dorsey of the University of Chicago, and others.

Both produced and directed by Dr. Keels, The Fight For Black Lives marks her first foray into using popular narrative forms to influence public understanding of persistent inequities. Other film credits include Sharonda Harris Marshall who served as the editor, associate editors Danielle Thompson and Jazz Echevarría, co-producer Cindy Martin, Ian Crowder and Curtis Boone who served as the first and second director of photography, respectively, and animator Liam Weir.

The film has also been selected for screening at the Through Women's Eyes International Film Festival in March, so following the SBIFF premiere, viewers will be able to see the film in Sarasota, FL, and via virtual screenings.

For more information on the film, visit BlackLivesDocumentary.com. And to join the conversation on social media, use the hashtag #fightforblacklives.

About Micere Keels

Dr. Micere Keels is a Professor, Author, and Systems Change Advocate, making her directorial debut with The Fight For Black Lives. For over two decades, she's worked to integrate mental health promotion interventions into educational systems and structures, from early childhood centers to high schools. She's committed to addressing persistent inequities and influencing change through her work.

About The Fight For Black Lives

The Fight For Black Lives is a clarion call that explores racial health disparities, tracing historical roots to present-day systemic issues within the American healthcare system. Through personal stories, archival footage, and expert insights, the documentary highlights the urgent need for health justice in America. The film is directed and produced by Dr. Micere Keels.

For more information on the documentary, visit BlackLivesDocumentary.com.

