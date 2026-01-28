Documentary Screening and Live Panel to Spotlight Addiction Recovery and Reduce Stigma in Owings Mills

"Recovery is real, and these stories remind us that people are not defined by their worst moments." — Adam Oberfeld, Creator of Real Stories of Addiction and Hope Post this

"This film is about pain, yes — but more importantly, it's about hope and the possibility of change," said Oberfeld. "Recovery is real, and these stories remind us that people are not defined by their worst moments."

The event aims to educate and connect the community around addiction awareness and recovery resources, fostering understanding, reducing stigma, and encouraging open conversation about healing and second chances.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m., with a pre-screening lobby experience featuring local recovery organizations, refreshments. The film screening will be followed by a moderated panel discussion focused on addiction, stigma, and pathways to recovery.

The event is presented with support from K&I Healthcare Services and DK Law Group, organizations committed to community wellness, access to care, and advocacy around mental health and addiction.

The media are encouraged to attend. Interview opportunities will be available with filmmaker Adam Oberfeld, the event moderator Michael Silberman, and select panelists following the screening.

Event Details

What: Real Stories of Addiction and Hope — Film Screening & Live Panel Discussion

When: Thursday, February 19, 2026

Where: The Gordon Center for Performing Arts

3506 Gwynnbrook Ave, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Doors Open: 5:00 p.m.

About the Film

Real Stories of Addiction and Hope is a documentary that centers on real people, real recovery, and real transformation. Through intimate storytelling, the film challenges stigma and highlights the power of connection, accountability, and access to recovery resources.

About Adam Oberfeld

Adam Oberfeld is an Emmy Award–winning television producer with more than 30 years of experience telling human-centered stories. In recovery for 24 years, Oberfeld created Real Stories of Addiction and Hope to amplify voices often left unheard and to remind audiences that recovery is possible.

About DK Law Group

DK Law Group is a Maryland-based law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate real-life legal matters with clarity, care, and strong advocacy. Guided by its core principle of Empowering Legacies, the firm works with clients to protect what they have built, plan for the future, and move forward with confidence. Whether through estate planning, dispute resolution, or support during major life transitions, DK Law Group focuses on clear strategy, responsive service, and meaningful results. The firm is deeply committed to community wellness and supports initiatives that foster compassion, reduce stigma, and strengthen families during life's most challenging moments.

Learn more at www.dklawmd.com.

About K&I Healthcare Services

K&I Healthcare Services is a Maryland-based outpatient mental health and addiction treatment practice serving individuals and families across Waldorf, Landover, and Baltimore. The organization provides evidence-based care through medication management, therapy, and supportive outpatient programs designed to help individuals stabilize, rebuild, and function well in daily life. Grounded in compassion, dignity, and access to care, K&I Healthcare Services partners with communities to reduce stigma, strengthen recovery pathways, and ensure support is available when it's needed most.

Learn more at www.kihealthcareservices.org.

Media Contact

Morgana Davis, Addiction Wellness Center MD, 1 667-367-8356, [email protected], addictionwellnesscentermd.com

SOURCE Real Stories of Addiction and Hope