Docuverus is Now a Fully Qualified Yardi® Ecosystem Partner

With a focus on streamlining operations and increasing efficiency, Yardi Voyager and its single connected solution suite allow companies to manage operations, execute leasing, run analytics, and provide effective resident, owner and investor services. By interfacing with Yardi, vendors can provide Yardi clients with solutions that empower them within the Yardi ecosystem.

The Yardi ecosystem services the most vendors, APIs, units and square footage in the industry with more than 450 active interface partners in the Yardi network. Yardi's goal is to make it easier for clients to choose best-for-you products that allow harmony across the many platforms they use. Yardi welcomes Docuverus to the most robust platform ecosystem in the real estate industry.

"The integration with Yardi Voyager represents a significant milestone in our mission to streamline document management for real estate and property management companies," said Jamie Borodin, President of Docuverus. "This partnership enables our subscribers to seamlessly connect their property management data with our automated document verification and fraud detection platform."

For the complete list of the Yardi ecosystem, please visit: yardi.com/interface-vendors.

About Yardi:

Yardi develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About Docuverus:

Docuverus is the industry leader in automated document verification and fraud detection, delivering unmatched 99.98% accuracy through proprietary machine learning technology. The platform provides comprehensive analysis of identity and income documentation, serving hundreds of real estate and property management companies across North America. Founded in 2019, Docuverus combines AI-driven computer vision with contextual processing to offer the market's most sophisticated and efficient verification solution. Learn more at docuverus.com.

