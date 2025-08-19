DocVilla Announces Seamless Lab Integration with AccuReference

Our goal at DocVilla is to provide physicians with a fully integrated, all-in-one cloud-based EHR EMR platform that handles every aspect of their practice—from patient intake to labs to billing. Post this

Electronically order lab tests from AccuReference within the EHR

Receive lab results in real time directly into the patient's chart

Track order status and improve follow-up care with automation

Enhance interoperability and reduce manual data entry errors

This seamless connection eliminates the need for faxing or separate lab portals, streamlining clinical workflows for practices across primary care, urgent care, internal medicine, endocrinology, and more. By reducing administrative burden and improving turnaround time, DocVilla and AccuReference are helping providers focus more on patient outcomes and less on paperwork.

"Our goal at DocVilla is to provide physicians with a fully integrated, cloud-based EHR EMR platform that handles every aspect of their practice—from patient intake to labs to billing," said Megan Lark, VP of DocVilla. "Integrating with AccuReference reinforces our commitment to interoperability and efficiency. This is a game-changer for practices looking for a truly unified EMR experience."

As one of the best cloud-based EHR and EMR software solutions on the market, DocVilla continues to add value with critical integrations, robust features, and scalability for solo providers, group practices, and multispecialty clinics. The system is HIPAA-compliant and supports telemedicine, e-prescribing (including EPCS), medical insurance billing, medical inventory management, patient engagement, and now lab integration with AccuReference—making it a comprehensive solution for modern healthcare practices.

About DocVilla

DocVilla is a fully customizable cloud-based EHR, EMR, and practice management platform developed by PS3G Inc. Designed to serve independent practices, DPC clinics, and multi-location medical providers, DocVilla offers features such as electronic health records, telemedicine, billing, scheduling, eRx, lab integrations, and more—all in one secure, easy-to-use system.

About AccuReference

AccuReference Medical Lab is a nationwide, full-service laboratory offering a comprehensive menu of diagnostic testing. With a focus on accuracy, fast turnaround, and customer service, AccuReference partners with healthcare providers to deliver lab results that improve diagnostic decision-making and patient outcomes.

