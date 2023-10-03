DocVilla EMR Enhancements with Latest Upgrades for Medical Practitioners and Patients

DocVilla's latest upgrades redefine healthcare by seamlessly integrating Fullscript, MedlinePlus, and advanced reminders, empowering practitioners and streamlining operations for a transformative future Tweet this

2. Calendar Files for Reminder Notifications

To mitigate patient no-shows and enhance appointment adherence, DocVilla has expanded its reminder functionalities. In addition to reminder calls, texts, emails, and push notifications, DocVilla now supports the attachment of Calendar ICS files to appointment reminders. This ensures patients are not only reminded of their appointments but also have the information readily accessible in their calendars.

3. MedlinePlus Integration

Continuing its collaboration with Merck for patient education, DocVilla has integrated MedlinePlus into its platform. This integration equips practitioners to swiftly generate patient education resources by utilizing patient diagnoses (ICD-10 codes). This feature ensures accurate and comprehensive patient education, aiding in informed decision-making.

4. Address Autocomplete

Understanding the significance of operational efficiency, DocVilla introduces the address autocomplete feature. This feature streamlines the process of adding patients to records, saving valuable time for front desk staff and reducing the likelihood of address errors.

5. Webhook Integration

Expanding its integration capabilities, DocVilla now offers extended Webhooks and OAuth integrations. This enables seamless data transfer between platforms, allowing medical practices to effortlessly share patient demographics with various systems such as CRMs, Salesforce, MailChimp, and more.

6. Automated Consent Form Sending

DocVilla has introduced an automated consent form sending feature, simplifying the patient onboarding process. Practitioners can now select specific consent forms to be automatically sent from the setup screen, enhancing efficiency and improving patient experience.

7. Document Upload via QR Code

In a groundbreaking move, DocVilla introduces a QR code-based document upload feature. Medical office staff can seamlessly capture and upload images and documents directly to patient charts by scanning a QR code with their mobile devices. This functionality enhances efficiency, streamlining the documentation process and ensuring comprehensive and accurate patient records.

"At DocVilla, we are dedicated to harnessing the transformative potential of technology to empower practitioners in delivering top-tier healthcare to their patients," stated Bryan Smith, VP of Engineering at DocVilla. "These recent enhancements underscore our commitment to innovation and our drive to provide an exceptional healthcare experience for all."

Practitioners and healthcare providers interested in experiencing these upgrades firsthand are encouraged to register for a free No Obligation demo, and discover why thousands of practices trust and rely on DocVilla.

About DocVilla:

DocVilla offers a comprehensive and customizable health-technology platform that addresses various aspects of modern healthcare management. From electronic health records (EMR/EHR) and telemedicine to electronic prescriptions and controlled substance prescribing, DocVilla ensures secure and streamlined healthcare operations for ambulatory medical practices. The platform supports patient engagement through a customizable portal and assists medical practices with efficient management tools, including medical billing, medical insurance filing, and medical inventory management. By providing analytics, electronic consent forms, Direct Primary Care (DPC) and appointment scheduling, DocVilla optimizes patient care and administrative processes. With a commitment to secure communication, collaboration, and innovative solutions, DocVilla empowers practitioners to provide superior care while enhancing patient engagement and operational efficiency.

