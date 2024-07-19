Doe Run Hires New Vice President of Sales and Marketing as Part of Succession Planning

"Rene's industry expertise and strategic mindset make him a good fit to lead our sales and marketing team." Post this

"Rene's industry expertise and strategic mindset make him a good fit to lead our sales and marketing team," stated Matthew Wohl, president and CEO of Doe Run. "His global experience complements our commercial footprint as a global supplier of lead, copper and zinc concentrates and a leading domestic supplier of metal alloys to the battery industry."

A native of Chile, Bustamante holds an industrial engineering degree and bachelor's degree in industrial and business administration from the University of Chile, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Grand Canyon University – Business School in Phoenix, and post-graduate certifications from Thunderbird School of Global Management and the University of Arizona.

Bustamante will work alongside industry veteran Lou Magdits until Magdits retires later this year, after serving 45 years in the metals industry.

Magdits joined Doe Run's predecessor in 1991 while the company was converting a primary smelter in Boss, Missouri, into a secondary smelter to recycle lead batteries and other lead scrap into lead metal. During his tenure, Magdits established Doe Run's supply base for all lead-bearing materials from a wide variety of sources and maintained customer relationships with the battery industry and other lead customers.

Doe Run is a global supplier and industry leader providing responsible mining and metal production in a sustainable and safe manner. Operating one of the world's largest lead mining districts and one of the largest single-site lead battery recycling centers, Doe Run's minerals and metals resources include lead, copper, zinc, cobalt, nickel, antimony, and tin – all essential in the production of battery energy solutions. Doe Run has operations in Missouri, Washington, and Arizona. For more information, visit www.doerun.com.

