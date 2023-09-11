Doe Run Releases 2022 Sustainability Report, Identifies Opportunities to Support Clean Energy Transition

The Doe Run Company (Doe Run) has released its 2022 Sustainability Report. This report discusses Missouri's unique position to support the clean energy transition through domestic mineral and metal production. Other topics covered in the Sustainability Report discuss how Doe Run cares for native forests; how the historic Herculaneum site is being prepared for a new life; and new, specialized training for mobile equipment operators.

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Matthew Wohl, president and CEO of The Doe Run Company (Doe Run), believes the U.S. – and in particular, Missouri – has the mineral resources, technology, and workforce required to support a green energy economy. Wohl called for greater government support for domestic mineral production in the company's 14th annual Sustainability Report.

In the report's Letter from the CEO, Wohl describes Missouri's enviable position in providing key minerals and metals necessary to meet carbon reduction targets. To get there, Wohl calls for significant investment in processing of both "critical" minerals (such as zinc, cobalt, nickel, tin and antimony), and other minerals vital to electrification and the battery industry (such as lead and copper). These minerals are all available to Doe Run through its many resources, including existing mines, lead battery recycling materials, controlled mineral deposits, mine tailings and chat.

"Missouri has key mineral resources critical to powering an electrified future and reducing greenhouse gases," Wohl said. "Accessing these minerals and converting them into resources that can be utilized domestically will require collaboration among policymakers, producers, end-users and the investment community. With its access to mineral resources and the proprietary technologies necessary to unlock our state's resources, Doe Run is uniquely positioned to help Missouri become the centerpiece of the nation's energy transformation."

Wohl added that the U.S. would greatly benefit from increased education and training resources to help develop, recruit and retain the U.S. workforce to meet growing energy-product demands. Doe Run is dedicated to developing Missouri's education resources on all these fronts by providing STEM grants to local schools, scholarships to students, internships, and more than 37,000 hours a year in training to its workforce, including specialized training for mobile equipment operators.

"Our employees are our most valuable resource. That's why we offer higher than average wages, comprehensive benefits and direct access to senior leaders and executives. I've been pleased to visit our locations more than 50 times in my first year as CEO," Wohl stated. "Having access to the ideas and comments of our workforce gives us a competitive advantage."

Doe Run intends to leverage their mineral deposits along with employee assets to attract federal and state grants for new mineral processing capabilities and employee education and training. The company was recently awarded a $1.2 million workforce grant.

In addition to discussing the opportunities for domestic mineral production and workforce training, Doe Run's Sustainability Report also provides updates on how the company is managing its environmental responsibilities by reducing the impacts of its operations, remediating historic sites and caring for native forests. The report also includes information about Doe Run's workforce safety and community engagement efforts.

Since 2009, Doe Run has produced an annual Sustainability Report following Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines. The GRI is the world's most widely used sustainability reporting framework. It was developed through a multi-stakeholder process, and encourages companies to share information that employees, communities and other audiences care about.

