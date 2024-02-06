DOE Selects Rice University and DexMat to Receive $1.5M in Funding to Help Decarbonize America's Industrial Sector

"Creating textile-based heat exchangers allows us to leverage the strength and flexibility of Galvorn; it's a powerful example of what makes this material so valuable." —Colin Young, Senior Research Scientist, DexMat Post this

Playing an integral role in a wide swath of industries, heat exchangers can be found everywhere from HVAC and power generation, to the food and beverage industry and refrigeration, to pharmaceuticals and aerospace.

The DexMat-Rice research team has already developed — and recently multiplied production by 20x — Galvorn, a high-performing carbon nanomaterial offering an abundant, environmentally-friendly alternative to steel, copper, aluminum, and other dirty incumbent materials in a host of applications, including heat exchangers. For this project, researchers will focus on increasing Galvorn fiber's thermal conductivity to better-than-copper levels, while demonstrating textile-based CNT devices for potential use as heat exchanger fins in industrial applications, with a long-term target of replacing the aluminum or copper traditionally used with Galvorn.

"Decarbonizing industry is a complex, multi-dimensional challenge," said Bryan Hassin, CEO, DexMat. "Most people are unaware of the massive amount of energy used in chemical refining, water treatment, or manufacturing. Improving efficiency of heat exchangers reduces the emissions impact across all these processes, and doing it with sustainable materials doubles the benefit. We're thrilled that the DOE recognizes the opportunity we have ahead of us, and we look forward to realizing it with our partners at Rice."

"The high thermal conductivity and high specific surface area make Galvorn products appealing for heat exchange applications," said Geoff Wehmeyer, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Rice University. "The goal of this project is to further enhance the thermal conductivity of carbon nanotube fibers and demonstrate new textile-enabled CNT heat exchange geometries, with the goal of improved efficiency and lower emissions in the industrial sector."

"Creating textile-based heat exchangers allows us to leverage the strength and flexibility of Galvorn; it's a powerful example of what makes this material so valuable," said Colin Young, Senior Research Scientist, DexMat. "Galvorn's unique combination of superior properties means we can create novel solutions for challenges both old and new."

Recognizing its high-impact potential to help decarbonize the industrial sector, the DOE included the DexMat-Rice project as one of 49 recipients in its recent $171 million funding round, resourced by President Biden's Investing in America Agenda. Of the $1.5M federal funding, 80% will go to Rice, 20% to DexMat, to support a 24-month project period.

