Dog Cloud Massage Winners Prestigious Good Design Award

The Dog Cloud is the world's first therapy massage system for dogs, addressing the needs of pets with arthritis through a fully-automated, user-friendly design. This innovative product supports the health of animals while integrating seamlessly into home environments. Post this

This year's theme, "The Design Effect" underscored the crucial role design plays in shaping better products, services, spaces, and experiences while driving the transition to a more sustainable, less carbon-intensive future.

The Australian Good Design Awards highlighted how design not only enhances functionality and aesthetics but also contributes significantly to business success and societal advancement.

Among the standout winners was Dog Cloud Home Therapy Massage System, which received a prestigious Good Design Award Winner Accolade in the Product Design category for exceptional design and innovation.

The Jury praised Dog Cloud Home Therapy Massage System commenting:

The Dog Cloud is the world's first therapy massage system for dogs, addressing the needs of pets with arthritis through a fully-automated, user-friendly design. The Jury was impressed by the system's clean design and functionality, which provides a comfortable and effective solution for enhancing pet wellness. This innovative product supports the health of animals while integrating seamlessly into home environments.

Rachel Wye, Managing Director of Good Design Australia, remarked, "This year's Awards reflect the profound ripple effects that exceptional design can have on people, place and planet. The projects honoured in these Awards exemplify how thoughtful design can drive meaningful change, not only enhancing user experiences and the way people interact with the world, but also contributing to a more sustainable and more prosperous future. The Australian Good Design Awards are proud to recognise the truly inspirational work that is being done across different design disciplines, sectors and industries in Australia and overseas."

The 2024 Awards highlighted excellence across 12 Design Disciplines, covering more than 32 Categories.

The Awards recognise a diverse range of projects from Australia and abroad, encompassing architectural design, engineering, digital and communication design, and emerging fields such as design strategy, social impact and policy design – a new standalone category introduced in 2024.

This year's entries were rigorously evaluated by more than 80 distinguished Jurors from around the globe, including designers, engineers, architects, and industry leaders.

The evaluation process focused on three core criteria: Good Design, Design Innovation, and Design Impact, ensuring that each winner demonstrated outstanding design quality and effectiveness. The Awards showcase the best in design, reaffirming the critical role design plays in shaping a better, more sustainable future for businesses and society alike.

"The Australian Good Design Awards celebrate the transformative power of design in solving complex business, environmental and societal challenges. This year's winners showcase how design can help drive innovation, generate growth and embed sustainability principles," Ms. Wye added.

With its roots dating back to 1958, the Australian Good Design Awards, is the country's most prestigious international accolade for design and innovation. As the Awards mark another year of excellence, they continue to reflect the rich heritage and future potential of Australian and international design.

Ms Wye concluded, "We are honoured to celebrate this year's Winners, whose work not only represents design excellence, but also inspires future designers, architects and innovators. These projects stand as a testament to the power of good design and its ability to make a significant, positive impact in our world."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Melissa Cruz - [email protected]

PROJECT DETAILS:

Project Title:

Dog Cloud Home Therapy Massage System

Website:

https://dogcloudbeds.com

Designed in:

Australia

Designed by:

Dog Cloud

Scott Groves

Sean Crealey

Kevin Richardson

Commissioned by:

Dog Cloud

About Good Design Australia and the Australian Good Design Awards

Good Design Australia is an international design promotion organisation responsible for managing the annual Australian Good Design Awards and other signature design events. With a proud history that dates back to 1958, Good Design Australia remains committed to promoting the importance of design to business, industry, government and the general public and the critical role it plays in creating a better, safer and more prosperous world.

https://good-design.org/projects/dog-cloud-home-therapy-massage-system/

Media Contact

Scott Groves, Dog Cloud, 61 (07) 3386 7222, [email protected], dogcloudbeds.com

SOURCE Dog Cloud