Dog-DOK Inflatable Ramp Set to Make a Splash Once Again This Summer

"Summer is our season to make a splash!" said Dominic Centorbi, Co-founder of DOK. "Families love bringing their dogs along for summer fun, but getting them safely in and out of the water has always been a hassle. We designed our ramps to make life easier for pets and their water-loving people." Post this

Whether spending the weekend at the lake or enjoying daily swims in the backyard pool, the inflatable ramp eliminates the heavy lifting. The Dog-DOK features a patented full-traction deck, the first of its kind to provide complete slip-resistant coverage.

"Summer is our season to make a splash!" said Dominic Centorbi, Co-founder of DOK. "Families love bringing their dogs along for summer fun, but getting them safely in and out of the water has always been a hassle. We designed our ramps to make life easier for pets and their water-loving people."

The ramp's weighted steps stay submerged, preventing tangles and offering a natural, safe entry and exit point, which is especially helpful for senior dogs or those with mobility challenges. Its high-contrast black-and-white design helps dogs quickly learn how to use it, and its lightweight, portable design makes setup, storage and transport effortless.

Proudly designed in the USA, the Dog-DOK is built for durability and safety, delivering a stress-free, fun-filled summer experience for pets and their families.

The inflatable ramp is available now in four sizes:

Dog-DOK Mini ($199.95) – for dogs up to 30 lbs.

Dog-DOK ($269.95) – Capacity 230 lbs.

Party-DOK ($599.95) – Capacity 800 lbs.

Mega PartyDOK ($899.95 – Capacity 1400 lbs.

For more information, visit http://www.dokinflatables.com.

About DOK:

DOK is on a mission to make products more fun through better quality and pet-focused design. They craft their products with pets' needs at the forefront, aiming to enhance comfort, mobility, and overall well-being. DOK is proud to help connect pet parents with their beloved companions by creating products that make it easier to include their furry friends in daily life. The multi-functional items address key concerns like mobility, licking prevention, hot/cold pavement, and floor protection, ensuring pets can move around safely and comfortably. Known for their premium non-slip dog socks, DOK has gained popularity for helping senior dogs by providing traction on slippery surfaces. Follow them on Instagram @DOKbrand and discover how they're making life better for pets and their families.

Media Contact

Jacqueline Ring, DOK, (760) 666-0683, [email protected], https://dokinflatables.com/

SOURCE DOK