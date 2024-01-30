Dog Training Elite Ranked No. 146 on Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500

The dog training franchise has climbed 80 spots from its 2023 ranking and stands among some of the best-performing concepts in the industry.

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dog Training Elite, the dog training franchise that supports owners in creating strong relationships and reliable training for their four-legged friends, has secured spot No. 146 on Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500 ranking. With an 80-spot climb from its 2023 ranking at No. 226, Dog Training Elite is celebrated for an attractive franchise model that has proven its strength.

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 has become one of the industry's most competitive and comprehensive rankings, serving as a key resource for prospective franchisees and existing franchisors. Each year, franchisors submit answers to a thorough questionnaire alongside a copy of their current Franchise Disclosure Document for consideration. Factors including costs and fees, size and growth, support, and brand strength are evaluated to determine the final ranking.

Dog Training Elite's placement in the ranking underscores its commitment to excellence in the dog training space, continuous evolution and improvement, and strong satisfaction among both franchisees and customers.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

Dog Training Elite's unique approach has set it apart in the highly competitive franchise landscape. Rather than simply training a dog and sending it home, franchisees partner with pet owners to encourage a strong relationship between the dog and its handler, encouraging long-lasting obedience, engagement and connection. This allows franchisees to deliver great results and build their own reputation as local experts.

As the demand for high-quality, effective training options grows, Dog Training Elite stands at the forefront of the industry, ready to expand its footprint and bring its proven methods to communities across the nation including California, New York, Oregon and Boise, Idaho.

ABOUT DOG TRAINING ELITE

With more than four decades of experience in dog training, Dog Training Elite is one of the country's leading obedience and specialized training franchises. Offering a comprehensive suite of customizable training programs, Dog Training Elite works with dogs and owners to meet any and all training needs, including therapy dog training and advanced service dog training for PTSD support, psychiatric support, mobility support, autism support, diabetic alert training and an array of other services. In addition to the wide breadth of services offered, Dog Training Elite differentiates itself from competitors through a uniquely human-focused approach to dog training, which focuses on helping owners and their families learn to effectively and consistently support their dog's training needs. To learn more about franchising with the Franchise 500 Dog Training Elite, visit https://dogtrainingelite.com/franchise.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Dog Training Elite