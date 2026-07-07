DogHood Unveils Major Update as Community Engagement Doubles

From the very beginning, our community embraced the idea that dog ownership is about much more than caring for a pet - it's about building relationships with people who share that journey." Purvi Janardhan, Co-Founder and CEO of DogHood Post this

The announcement marks the next chapter of growth for DogHood, which has expanded organically to more than 27,000 downloads across 400+ U.S. cities. Of those users, more than 18,000 have completed full profiles to become registered, active community members - a 67% conversion rate that is nearly double the industry average for social apps. This exceptional onboarding momentum has driven a 223% year‑over‑year engagement increase, making May 2026 the strongest month in company history. For DogHood, this signals something simpler than a product metric: dog parents who find the app quickly understand what it is and want to be part of it.

Since launch, DogHood has built a highly engaged and trusted community of dog parents seeking support, local connection, and meaningful relationships centered around their dogs. The latest platform enhancements were developed directly in response to member feedback and reflect the features users requested most.

"From the very beginning, our community embraced the idea that dog ownership is about much more than caring for a pet — it's about building relationships with people who share that journey," said Purvi Janardhan, Co‑Founder and CEO of DogHood. "As our community grew, members consistently told us they wanted easier ways to find compatible dogs nearby, coordinate playdates, and connect with trusted neighbors. This product expansion is a direct result of listening deeply to our users and giving them more powerful ways to build real‑world friendships through their dogs."

The expanded DogHood platform introduces several new experiences strategically designed to hold the hands of dog parents at every milestone of their journey:

Enhanced Discovery: Built Around How Dog Parents Actually Live

DogHood's community data shows that dog parents want more than social scrolling - they want to give their dogs the best possible life. They search for safe parks, trusted local sitters, and engaging events. The rebuilt Discover map was designed around this behavior.

Three tabs give dog parents instant access to what matters nearby:

Meetups: Browse upcoming local events, RSVP in one tap, and host community gatherings like pack walks or breed meetups.

Services: Local boarding, pet sitting, and walking businesses appear as photo pins on a live map. These services are community‑recommended, giving parents peace of mind while providing highly targeted visibility for local businesses.

Parks: Parks are the everyday hub for dog people. DogHood makes it simple to find dog‑friendly green spaces nearby, turning routine walks into shared community experiences.

One‑Tap Playdates and Real‑World Meetups

To complement discovery, DogHood introduces a friction‑free communication tool that turns online coordination into real‑world socialization. Members can create and broadcast playdate invitations in seconds using templates pre‑populated with their dog's breed and energy level. Nearby members receive timely notifications, making it easy to host spontaneous park meetups, neighborhood pack walks, and active play sessions with just one click.

Intentional Community Feeds and Purpose‑Driven Categories

DogHood has always supported both neighborhood‑level and nationwide connection. The new community feed has been re‑engineered to make a dog parent's life simpler and safer by organizing posts around clear intent, instead of generic social noise:

Urgent Safety Alerts: Instantly warn neighbors about local hazards like coyote sightings or foxtails. Most importantly, trigger an immediate alert for a lost dog, mobilizing the neighborhood in real time to support a safe and speedy recovery.

Ask Advice Forums: Use guided advice templates to seek and receive trusted solutions from experienced dog parents, reducing guesswork and anxiety in everyday care.

By structuring the feed around real‑world needs, DogHood ensures that critical updates and trusted advice are always close at hand.

Messaging requires mutual connection, ensuring a trusted community

DogHood's messaging system requires mutual connection before any conversation begins, ensuring that no unsolicited messages or spam reach members. This gives every dog parent complete control over who can contact them, while creating a safe space for meaningful, relationship‑driven interactions.

"Raising a dog should never feel isolating, yet many pet parents struggle to find local support, trusted advice, or compatible playmates for their dogs," said Ruchi Joshi, Co‑Founder and Chief Puppy Officer at DogHood. "Our community has shown us just how powerful these connections can be. Every new feature we've introduced is designed to make it easier for dog parents to find their pack, share experiences, and build relationships that extend far beyond the app."

The updated DogHood platform is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and via a web application, making it easy for dog parents to stay connected wherever they are.

About DogHood

DogHood is a community platform designed exclusively for dog parents. The mobile app helps members connect with nearby dog owners, organize playdates, join pack walks, discover dog‑friendly places and services, and access trusted support from both neighborhood and nationwide communities. DogHood's mission is to guide people on the journey from puppy owner to dog lover by creating stronger communities for dogs and the people who love them.

Media Contact

Purvi Janardhan & Ruchi Joshi, Co‑Founders, DogHood

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.thedoghood.com

Available for Interviews

Purvi Janardhan, Co‑Founder and CEO — Topics: product strategy, startup growth, community platforms, pet technology trends, women entrepreneurship, national brand partnerships.

Ruchi Joshi, Co‑Founder and Chief Puppy Officer — Topics: community building, dog parenting, neighborhood engagement, canine socialization, local business ecosystems.

Media Contact

Purvi Janardhan, MyDogHood Corp, 1 4082507593, [email protected], www.thedoghood.com

SOURCE MyDogHood Corp