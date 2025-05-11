Dogtopia of Las Colinas opening May 16th in place of former dog daycare facility

Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog wellness franchise, has officially opened their newest location in Las Colinas, TX on May 16. Located at 2460 Lacy Ln., Dogtopia of Las Colinas provides award-winning dog daycare, boarding and spa services to dog parents in the community. The facility has undergone a complete redo making it the area's safest, most modern daycare, boarding and dog spa facility in the area.

LAS COLINAS, Texas, May 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog wellness franchise, has officially opened their newest location in Las Colinas, TX on May 16. Located at 2460 Lacy Ln., Dogtopia of Las Colinas provides award-winning dog daycare, boarding and spa services to dog parents in the community. The facility has undergone a complete redo making it the area's safest, most modern daycare, boarding and dog spa facility in the area.

As a welcome gift and, for a limited time, Dogtopia Las Colinas has extended its founder's rate discount of just $89/week for unlimited days for an entire year through the grand opening.

Providing personalized care for Las Colinas pups in a fun, enriching and safe environment, Dogtopia sets the industry standard among dog daycares with its focus on three key benefits: socialization, exercise and education. Dogtopia allows dogs to enjoy plenty of exercise, play with like-minded dogs, and learn important social skills, all under the supervision of professionally trained Canine Coaches. In keeping safety at the forefront, each of the indoor and climate-controlled playrooms includes dogs of similar size and play style and is built with compressed rubber flooring to reduce the impact on dogs' paws and joints. Plus, the Dogtopia of Las Colinas features a clean and safe outdoor play area where outdoor playtime is provided – weather permitting – with the same size and temperament separation as the indoor rooms.

The new Dogtopia is owned by local entrepreneurial duo Harold Ceron and Greg Sellick. Ceron's journey in business began at the ground level, starting as a pizza delivery driver before working his way up to development director for multiple well-known franchisors. Through his experience, he gained firsthand knowledge of business expansion, from construction to market research. Ready to take the next step, Ceron began exploring franchise opportunities, and during this time, he connected with Sellick.

Sellick, a CPA by trade, brings an extensive expertise in accounting and finance. After working closely with small businesses, he was eager to explore his own entrepreneurial path, which led him to partner with Ceron in May of 2023.

Together, Sellick and Ceron have already opened four Dogtopia locations in Texas, with Dogtopia Las Colinas being their fifth.

"As dog lovers ourselves, we know how important it is to give pets a place where they feel safe, loved and engaged," said Sellick. "Dogtopia isn't just about convenience for owners; it's about giving dogs a better quality of life through play, socialization and expert care."

To celebrate the new location, Dogtopia of Las Colinas will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, March 16 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. for all dogs and pet owners to enjoy. Guests can enjoy complimentary tours from the Dogtopia staff, on-the-spot Meet & Greets, and appearances from special guests. Dogtopia will also hold spin-the-wheel contests and snacks and drinks will be provided.

Dogtopia also runs the Dogtopia Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission to enable dogs to positively change our world. The Foundation funds programs focused on three worthy causes: service dogs for veterans, therapy dogs for students, and employment initiatives for adults with autism. One hundred percent of funds raised are donated directly to the supported organizations. To learn more, visit www.dogtopiafoundation.org.

Dogtopia of Las Colinas is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information on Dogtopia of Las Colinas, call (469) 691-0213 or visit https://www.dogtopia.com/texas-las-colinas/.

About Dogtopia:

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of highly trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

Media Contact

Jack Bachinsky, Dogtopia of Las Colinas, 1 6107172398, [email protected], https://www.dogtopia.com/texas-las-colinas/

SOURCE Dogtopia of Las Colinas