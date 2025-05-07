Dogtown Media CEO Marc Fischer to Address Tech Policy Priorities at Global App Economy Conference 2025

The Global App Economy Conference represents a crucial opportunity to shape the future of technology policy Post this

"The Global App Economy Conference represents a crucial opportunity to shape the future of technology policy," said Fischer. "With the new administration in place, we're focused on advancing smart regulations around artificial intelligence, expanding telemedicine access, and promoting continued innovation in mobile health technologies."

Key topics on Fischer's agenda include:

Competition Policy: Addressing mergers, acquisitions, platform regulation, and standard-essential patent licensing

AI Legislation: Discussing responsible AI development frameworks and proposed regulations

Telemedicine Advancement: Advocating for expanded mobile healthcare access through technology

Privacy and Cybersecurity: Promoting policies that protect users while enabling technological progress

The Global App Economy Conference has historically yielded significant policy achievements. Previous advocacy efforts have resulted in improved remote patient monitoring reimbursement standards, increased funding for STEM education, and meaningful dialogue around technology deployment that benefits both businesses and consumers.

"By bringing together technology leaders and policymakers, we create opportunities for meaningful collaboration that benefits all Americans," Fischer added. "I'm looking forward to productive discussions that will help unlock small business opportunities in the American digital economy for years to come."

About Dogtown Media:

Founded in 2011, Dogtown Media is an award-winning mobile technology studio focused on leveraging innovative design and development strategies to create industry-leading apps. With over 250 apps launched to date across industries from healthcare to IoT and AI, Dogtown Media has established itself as a trusted partner for everyone from VC-backed startups to Fortune 500s.

About ACT | The App Association:

ACT | The App Association represents more than 5,000 app companies and technology firms that create the software powering the connected world. The organization advocates for an environment that inspires innovation and provides mobile technology businesses of all sizes the opportunity to grow and thrive.

