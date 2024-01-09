Dogtown Media Named to Exclusive List of Top 1000 Global Companies by Clutch

Our inclusion in the Clutch 1000, underscores our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in mobile technology. Post this

The Clutch 1000 highlights the top tier of over 280,000+ companies rated on Clutch worldwide. Winners are selected based on Clutch's proprietary methodology analyzing verified client reviews, clientele diversity, the breadth and quality of services offered, company experience and profile, and brand awareness in the industry. Being ranked among the top 1% on Clutch affirms Dogtown Media's leading reputation for delivering exceptional customer outcomes and development work.

Reflecting on these achievements, Marc Fischer, co-founder and CEO of Dogtown Media, stated, "These recognitions from Clutch, especially being listed in the Clutch 1000, are not just awards for our company; they are a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence. Our journey since 2011 has been one of continuous innovation and striving to deliver solutions that make a real difference. We take pride in our work and are grateful for the trust our clients place in us."

As Dogtown Media continues to grow, they will remain committed to upholding high standards in service, delivery, and quality. The company aims to build on its reputation as an exceptional mobile app development partner by continuing to deliver innovative and customer-focused technology solutions. Dogtown Media, a leading mobile app developer, plans to maintain its focus on exceeding customer expectations in 2024 and beyond.

Dogtown Media would like to thank Clutch, their clients, and partners for making this honor possible. The company's commitment to excellence relies on these strong relationships and ongoing collaboration. To date, Dogtown Media has created over 250 mobile apps in industries including Healthcare App Development, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence.

