Doleco Expands Capabilities and Adds Custom Production Services at New Charlotte Manufacturing, Warehouse and Distribution Facility

Working with Vestian, a leading global advisory firm exclusively dedicated to representing occupiers, Doleco acquired the new 33,000-square-foot facility, which is strategically positioned near major transportation hubs, including seaports, airports and interstate highways, providing optimal access to raw materials while speeding shipment of finished goods to all U.S. markets. Equipped with advanced manufacturing technologies, the plant will focus on the custom production, fulfillment of traditional orders and delivery of Doleco's renowned products, including straps, slings, tie-downs and the innovative DoNova Textile Chains, Level Deck and ConnectedDeck systems.

Custom Production and Technological Advancements

Highlighting Doleco's commitment to technological innovation and its new focus on custom solutions, the Charlotte facility features an advanced sewing operation capable of producing specialized textile cargo securement products tailored to individual customer specifications. Unique equipment will also allow Doleco to manufacture round slings, continuous 30-foot loop slings with polyester jackets and fiber cores. The company will also be able to customize its revolutionary DoNova Textile Chains. Made of high-performance Dyneema fiber, the ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) material that when made into chain, is 15 times stronger than steel and up to 85 percent lighter.

Testing and WLL Certification

The facility's centerpiece is a massive 224,000-pound-capacity, computer-controlled, electrohydraulic servo, horizontal tensile testing machine. The device will allow Doleco to validate tensile strength according to specific product requirements. The fully automated computer-controlled system displays test force and results, processing test data according to test method requirements. The machine enables rigorous testing and certification of products to ensure they meet required working load limits (WLL) and the highest standards of safety and durability.

Economic Impact and Job Creation

As part of its initial operations, Doleco has hired a team, including sewers and warehouse workers, under the leadership of a seasoned industry veteran, Rob Snyder, operations manager for the Charlotte location. With plans for significant future expansion, the facility is expected to employ up to 30 skilled workers within the next five years, contributing positively to the local economy. The building offers the potential for Doleco's expansion to 100,000 square feet.

Community and Economic Engagement

Doleco leveraged the company's international origins by collaborating with the German American Chamber of Commerce throughout the process. As it establishes itself as one of Charlotte's newest corporate citizens, Doleco plans to weave itself into the fabric of the Charlotte community, promising not just economic contributions but also a commitment to local engagement, corporate responsibility and growth.

"We're looking forward to inviting key customers to Charlotte to tour the new facility, to show off our new technology and capabilities — and to enjoy the city," said Abato. "We think they'll like the city of Charlotte, but we know they'll love what they see at our new location and the depth of what we now have to offer them."

Doleco USA products are available in the U.S., Canada and Mexico through the company's Master Distributor network, which includes over 6,000 distribution points. For information on sales and distribution of Doleco USA products, call +1 (203) 440-1940 or email [email protected].

To access high-resolution images of Doleco's new Charlotte facility and its products, please visit https://doleco-usa.com/press-releases/doleco-expands-capabilities-and-adds-custom-production-services-at-new-charlotte-manufacturing-warehouse-and-distribution-facility.

About Doleco USA

Incorporated in 2013, Doleco USA is the fastest-growing cargo securement, optimization and protection supplier in the United States. Doleco USA's success has come from offering a full line of quality products through its proven distribution channel of more than 6,000 distribution points. Doleco is a subsidiary of Dolezych GmbH & Co. KG. Founded in 1935 in Dortmund, Germany, Dolezych is a leading manufacturer and supplier of lifting equipment, slings, ropes and load-securing technologies, including the DoNova PowerLash Textile Lashing Chain, PowerLift Textile Chain Sling, LayerLok Double-Decking System, Level Deck Self-Leveling Decking Beam and ConnectedDeck Double-Decking System with Integrated Platform. Dolezych offers secure and reliable solutions for the lifting and transportation of goods — whether it's on-site in production plants, on construction sites or by transportation via road, rail, sea or air cargo. In addition to Doleco USA, Dolezych also has operations in Poland, China, Chile, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey, with more than 650 employees worldwide. Learn more at http://www.doleco-usa.com.

Doleco, DoNova, PowerLash and PowerLift are registered trademarks of Dolezych GmbH & Co. KG.

ConnectedDeck is a trademark of Dolezych GmbH & Co. KG.

Level Deck is a trademark of Steve Downing.

LayerLok is a trademark of Cargo Control Company.

Dyneema is a registered trademark of DSM IP Assets B.V.

