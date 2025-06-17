Doleco USA Transforms Cargo Straps into Photorealistic Messaging Devices with First-in-America Full-Color Digital Printing Technology

"Customers and distributors have basically lived with the same yellow webbing for decades, with only the name of the webbing manufacture stenciled on them." – Ralph Abato Post this

Revolutionary Technology Surpasses Traditional Methods

Unlike traditional stenciling methods that require physical rubber stencils, wheels and ink pads, Doleco's equipment operates like an advanced digital printing press. The technology eliminates the need for costly stencil creation and enables same-day sample production. The pioneering printing method ensures immediate ink setting, preventing smudging and enabling faster production than conventional drying methods.

The system prints full-color images and graphics on 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-inch webbing, with all designs stored digitally for seamless reorders and easy modifications. With a minimum order of just 50 straps and free one-piece samples, the technology makes custom branding accessible to organizations of all sizes.

Industry Leaders Express Enthusiasm

Leading trailer manufacturers and fleet operators are already embracing the technology's potential for differentiation and brand enhancement for themselves, their dealers and their end users.

"This capability opens exciting new possibilities for our dealers to market our brand and their dealerships to other trailer operators on the road," said Tim Ewing, director of platform products for MAC Trailer, which plans to show samples of the new technology at its upcoming dealer meeting.

Competitive Pricing and Versatile Applications

For a very modest per-strap set-up fee—approximately half the industry standard—Doleco's pricing makes professional customization affordable for diverse applications:

Fleet Identification: Full-color company logos and contact information

Theft Protection: Unique designs that make straps instantly identifiable

Cause Marketing: Photographic ribbons and imagery for awareness campaigns

Interactive Marketing: Trivia questions, promotional contests and QR codes

Dealer Customization: Trailer manufacturers offering pre-branded units

The Charlotte facility can produce orders ranging from five to thousands of straps, with custom orders completed within days rather than weeks.

Continuing Innovation Leadership

Doleco's introduction of full-color printing technology is the latest in a long line of cargo securement innovations, including the DoNova PowerLash Textile Lashing Chain and PowerLift Textile Chain Sling, as well as the patented ProDeck Double-Decking System, DoRa Compact Load Binder and DoQuick Load Binder. The company's commitment to advancing cargo securement technology positions it at the forefront of industry transformation.

"It's like the transition from the first half of The Wizard of Oz to the second half of the movie—going from black and white to full color," Abato explained. "This opens up a whole new opportunity of messaging, imaging, advertising and communicating."

Doleco USA products are available in the U.S., Canada and Mexico through the company's Master Distributor network, which includes over 6,000 distribution points. For information on sales and distribution of Doleco USA products, call +1 (203) 440-1940 or email [email protected].

To access high-resolution images of Doleco's new Charlotte facility and its products, please visit https://rebrand.ly/5m8grmu.

About Doleco USA

Incorporated in 2013, Doleco USA is the fastest-growing cargo securement, optimization and protection supplier in the United States. Doleco USA's success has come from offering a full line of quality products through its proven distribution channel of more than 6,000 distribution points. Doleco is a subsidiary of Dolezych GmbH & Co. KG. Founded in 1935 in Dortmund, Germany, Dolezych is a leading manufacturer and supplier of lifting equipment, slings, ropes and load-securing technologies, including the DoNova PowerLash Textile Lashing Chain, PowerLift Textile Chain Sling, ProDeck Double-Decking System, DoRa Compact Load Binder and DoQuick Load Binder. Dolezych offers secure and reliable solutions for the lifting and transportation of goods — whether it's on-site in production plants, on construction sites or by transportation via road, rail, sea or air cargo. In addition to Doleco USA, Dolezych also has operations in Poland, China, Chile, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey, with more than 650 employees worldwide. Learn more at http://www.doleco-usa.com.

