Dolinsky Law Group Presents: Driving Safely During Mobile's Hurricane Season

Avoid Unnecessary Travel: If possible, stay off the roads during hurricane warnings and severe weather alerts. Non-essential travel can put you at unnecessary risk.

Stay Informed: Keep up-to-date with the latest weather forecasts and road conditions. Use reliable sources to track storm developments and heed evacuation orders when issued.

Prepare Your Vehicle: Ensure your car is hurricane-ready with a full tank of gas, properly inflated tires, and functional windshield wipers. Keeping an emergency kit in your vehicle, including water, food, a flashlight, and first aid supplies, is also crucial.

Know How to Handle Flooding: Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways. It's impossible to determine the depth or the condition of the road beneath the water. Just six inches of moving water can knock a person down, and one foot of water can sweep a vehicle away.

Drive with Caution: If you must drive, reduce your speed to account for the wet and potentially slippery conditions. Increase your following distance and use your headlights to improve visibility.

Watch for Debris: Be on the lookout for debris and fallen objects on the road. High winds can bring down trees, power lines, and other hazards that may not be visible until it's too late.

