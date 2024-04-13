Dolinsky Law Group's Guide to Handling Hit-and-Runs in Nashville

Victims of hit-and-run accidents often feel helpless and uncertain of their next steps. Our goal is to empower them with the knowledge and legal support needed to navigate these incidents Post this

Ensure Safety: If you're involved in a hit and run, your first priority should be safety. Move to a safe location and check for any injuries.

Call the Police: Reporting the incident to the police as soon as possible is crucial. Provide them with as much detail as you can remember about the other vehicle and the circumstances of the accident.

Seek Medical Attention: Even if you don't think you've been injured, it's important to see a healthcare provider. Some injuries might not be immediately apparent.

Gather Information: Collect contact information from witnesses and take photos of the scene, your vehicle, and any visible injuries. This evidence will be valuable for your case.

Do Not Pursue: Chasing after the fleeing driver can put you in further danger. Leave it to law enforcement to handle.

Contact Your Insurance Company: Report the incident to your insurance company, but be cautious about providing a statement until you've spoken with an attorney.

Consult with a Legal Professional: A knowledgeable attorney can offer guidance on protecting your rights and pursuing compensation.

"Victims of hit-and-run accidents often feel helpless and uncertain of their next steps. Our goal is to empower them with the knowledge and legal support needed to navigate these incidents," stated a spokesperson for Dolinsky Law Group. "We're here to ensure that justice is served and that victims receive the compensation they deserve."

Dolinsky Law Group has a long history of advocating for accident victims in Nashville. Their expertise in personal injury law makes them a powerful ally for those impacted by hit-and-run incidents.

